Best Games on Google Stadia Android Central 2020
Google has promised that it will bring 120 games to its new Stadia platform by 2020, including more than 10 titles with exclusive launches. The Stadia Pro subscription, which is currently the only way to use the service, includes some free games as part of the $10 per month fee. You'll also get discounts on some game purchases and will be able to keep your library if you cancel once the free Stadia Base option becomes available later this year. While Stadia's game selection is currently fairly small, there are still plenty of ways for you to check out its promise of seamless cross-platform streaming play.
- Featured favorite: Destiny 2: The Collection
- Apocalypse now: Darksiders: Genesis
- Clash of the titans: Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Anime action: Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Treasure hunt: Borderlands 3
- Road trip: Final Fantasy XV
- Take charge: Football Manager 2020
- Fatality: Mortal Kombat 11
- Nothing but net: NBA 2K20
- Wild wild west: Red Dead Redemption 2
- Raiders of the lost city: Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Bike tour: Trials Rising
Featured favorite: Destiny 2: The Collection
The ability to play Bungie's FPS on your phone is one of the most exciting things about Stadia. The base game and it's two expansions are currently free with your Stadia membership so you can test out the systems and explore the game's strange worlds on your own or with friends. Once you've honed your skills, you can start getting competitive with PvP.
Apocalypse now: Darksiders: GenesisStaff Pick
The prequel to the hack and slash series lets you alternate between playing the brooding, sword-wielding Horseman of the Apocalypse War or his wisecracking, gun-toting brother Strife, or you can team up with a friend to see both in action at the same time. Level up your characters by exploring and killing monsters and take on five fiendishly tricky bosses.
Clash of the titans: Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Explore ancient Greece in the latest edition of the action RPG. As a mercenary during the Peloponnesian War, you'll meet and kill legendary people and monsters and forge your legacy.
Anime action: Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
Play through the story of the first three seasons of the Attack on Titan anime, using more than 40 playable characters. You can also build friendships between the characters by giving them gifts and spending time together, which will let you learn more about them and improve their efficacy in battle.
Treasure hunt: Borderlands 3
Seek your fortune on the edge of the galaxy in the looter shooter, whose quirky cast of characters features plenty of options to fit your playstyle. Team up with friends, and the game will sync you up regardless of your respective levels and make sure everyone gets gear they can use.
Road trip: Final Fantasy XV
The classic JRPG series changes things up with an open-world game featuring real-time combat, providing a jumping-on point for new players. Take on the role of a prince whose bachelor party road trip is interrupted by an invasion of his homeland as he works with his best buds to save the day.
Take charge: Football Manager 2020
The simulation series is perfect for fans of fantasy sports, letting you take over managing one of 2,500 football clubs in 50 countries. Make every decision from recruiting players and staff to setting tactics for your team to use on the field.
Fatality: Mortal Kombat 11
Play as characters from throughout the fighting game's long history or test your moves with some famous new challengers like the Joker and Spawn. This version also provides a new custom character variation system where the more you play, the more looks and moves you unlock.
Nothing but net: NBA 2K20
Limited-time events and daily goals will keep you coming back regularly to expand and level up your roster of players. The game also offers updated player controls to make it feel as realistic as possible.
Wild wild west: Red Dead Redemption 2
Play as an outlaw trying to survive in the waning days of the Wild West in this sprawling open-world game. Make your choices carefully as you try to keep your gang together while evading lawmen.
Raiders of the lost city: Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
Take Lara Croft on her very tomb raiding expedition as she travels to Siberia to uncover the secrets for a lost city while braving the harsh environment. This edition also includes zombies invading Croft Manor and an online endurance mode.
Bike tour: Trials Rising
Play against online opponents by honing your motorcycle skills riding around the Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower, and other spectacular destinations. If you're just looking for some goofy fun, try controlling a tandem bike with a friend.
Stream on
Google Stadia's games library is currently highly limited compared to other platforms, but it does include titles that will give you big bang for your buck. Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost intimidatingly long, and Final Fantasy XV lives up to the series' standards with a meaty main story and dozens of extra hours for completionists. Destiny 2 is free, though if you get hooked, you'll probably wind up wanting to pick up the extra content that Bungie is constantly releasing.
Stadia promises new mobility with its cross-platform play, but not all titles are optimized for phones. Make sure to read the product specs carefully before you buy them. For instance, if you want to play Football Manager 2020 you should stick to your TV or computer.
Google has promised that this list will expand, and it's also working on more features to improve the gaming experience. We'll be sure to update this list so you can make the best decision about whether to subscribe and what to buy.
