Google has promised that it will bring 120 games to its new Stadia platform by 2020, including more than 10 titles with exclusive launches. The Stadia Pro subscription, which is currently the only way to use the service, includes some free games as part of the $10 per month fee. You'll also get discounts on some game purchases and will be able to keep your library if you cancel once the free Stadia Base option becomes available later this year. While Stadia's game selection is currently fairly small, there are still plenty of ways for you to check out its promise of seamless cross-platform streaming play.

Featured favorite : Destiny 2: The Collection The ability to play Bungie's FPS on your phone is one of the most exciting things about Stadia. The base game and it's two expansions are currently free with your Stadia membership so you can test out the systems and explore the game's strange worlds on your own or with friends. Once you've honed your skills, you can start getting competitive with PvP. Free at Stadia

Stream on

Google Stadia's games library is currently highly limited compared to other platforms, but it does include titles that will give you big bang for your buck. Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost intimidatingly long, and Final Fantasy XV lives up to the series' standards with a meaty main story and dozens of extra hours for completionists. Destiny 2 is free, though if you get hooked, you'll probably wind up wanting to pick up the extra content that Bungie is constantly releasing.

Stadia promises new mobility with its cross-platform play, but not all titles are optimized for phones. Make sure to read the product specs carefully before you buy them. For instance, if you want to play Football Manager 2020 you should stick to your TV or computer.

Google has promised that this list will expand, and it's also working on more features to improve the gaming experience. We'll be sure to update this list so you can make the best decision about whether to subscribe and what to buy.

