Google has some of the biggest AAA games out there on its platform, and the catalog keeps getting bigger and better. With more than a year on the market, dozens of games on Stadia are available to play instantly with no downloads, patches, or updates required. So whether you love shooters, RPGs, online multiplayer, platformers, indies, or something in between, there are undoubtedly games for you on Stadia. Here's our list of the best Google Stadia games available to you right now.

Featured favorite : Cyberpunk 2077 for Stadia CD Projekt RED's open-world epic may not be the genre-defining revolution a lot had hoped for, but the Stadia version plays great. While the PS4 and Xbox One editions currently suffer from horrible performance issues and tons of bugs, the Stadia version is comparable to playing on a gaming PC and is arguably the best way to play the game. I enjoyed it quite a lot in my review and am excited to see it get better. $60 at Stadia

Since Stadia launched, Google has gone to work bringing some of the best games out there to its platform. Every month users see a wide range of new releases from AAA classics to smaller indie games and everything in between. No matter what type of games you're into, you're bound to find something great on Stadia. At the top of that list is absolutely Cyberpunk 2077, which defies logic and plays best on Stadia compared to most other options.

Other massive open-world games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Red Dead Redemption 2, Baldur's Gate 3, even in Early Access, is shaping up to be one of the RPG greats.

Whether you're playing on your smartphone, TV, or a web browser, Stadia has dozens of great games for you to explore right now. So, instead of trying to find something worth playing like in Stadia's first few months, now the question is, how do you find the time to play all of these great games? Also, what do you play with? There are plenty of great wireless game controllers for Stadia that you can get started with.