Best Gamepads to Use with PS4 Remote Play on iOS Android Central 2019

There's only a handful of good iOS gamepads on the market and fewer that work well with Remote Play. And with DualShock 4 not getting support for iOS until this fall with the release of iOS 13, the basic PS4 controller doesn't make the cut... yet. But perhaps you'll try one of these iOS-friendly gamepads and won't want to switch back even after the Apple update. Here are the best iOS controllers which are also Remote Play compatible.

The select few

In a short few months, DualShock 4 will be added to the list after the release of iOS 13 this fall. If you happen to love the standard PS4 controller and can wait, that's great. But for the many more who I know don't particularly enjoy the feel of the DualShock 4, Hori and SteelSeries have been the top two names on the market for iOS gamepads. They are both great options and are surprisingly similar despite the distinct difference in looks. If you are set on getting one of them, here is a nice guide to help you make your choice.

The Rotor Riot has quickly made a name for itself as being the first iOS-compatible gamepad to support L3 and R3 function. They made the promise of getting the thumbsticks to work as buttons about two years ago, and earlier this year it came to be. This, along with an included phone mount, makes it a great option as well. Just be warned, the Rotor Riot has no battery so the controller must be plugged into your device. It uses a lightning cable if you happen to have a newer device that uses USB Type-C you will need a converter.

Find your perfect gamepad, it won't be the same for everyone, and enjoy your time playing!

