Whether it's in the arcade or in the comfort of their own home, fighting games have provided gamers with immense amounts of fun and hot competition for years. If you're ready to continue the fight on your PlayStation 4 and wondering which games are worth checking out, read on. We list the very best fighting games you're going to find for PS4. From Street Fighter to Dragon Ball FighterZ and everything in between, here they are.
★ Featured favorite
Tekken 7
Tekken 7 continues its dominance with close to 50 playable characters, all of whom can be customized a great deal to make them your own. With new game-changing fighting mechanics that can let you turn the tide of battle, it remains one of the most fun and exciting brawlers available for your PlayStation 4.
Continued Conflict
Tekken 7
Tekken is one of gaming's most beloved fighting franchises, and its latest entry continues to delight fans of the fight. Tekken 7 is a beautiful game that you'll want to play even if you don't have a competitive edge. The beauty of its next-gen engine is that we don't have to sacrifice a deep fighting experience to enjoy it.
Go Super Saiyan
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Ball FighterZ unashamedly aspired to be taken seriously in the world of competitive fighting games. Its 2D-based art style and fighting planes confirm that much. The result is the deepest and most fun Dragon Ball fighting game we've ever had, and one that even remote fans of this otherworldly anime franchise should check out.
Feed Your Soul
Soulcalibur VI
Soulcalibur is one of the most prestigious fighting games we have. The sixth game in this classic franchise expertly blends a variety of fighting styles attached to a wealth of interesting characters. Soulcalibur VI takes full advantage of modern day technology to keep you coming back for more. And when you're bored of the default roster, its character creator has a lot more fun waiting for you.
2D Excellence
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
While everyone else was exploring 3D, Aksys stayed true to its roots and kept the BlazBlue series right where it fits best. BlazBlue: CPEX features 28 playable characters, a 40-hour solo campaign, and cross-play between PS4 and PS3.
Hero vs Villain
Injustice 2
Something beautiful has happened for comic book fighters in recent years: they're actually good. Injustice 2 continues the series that has legends of the DC Universe clashing in an approachable, yet deep fighter. Play as Batman, Superman, Joker, Green Arrow, and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Fight Forever
Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Street Fighter is almost synonymous with the fighting game genre. As with the previous entry, Street Fighter V features 3D characters and environments on a 2D plane, making for a very slick presentation while preserving the gameplay elements we've come to know and love from this series. Make sure you get the Arcade Edition, which comes with all of the characters from seasons one and two.
Some of these fighting games have your favorite characters, some of them have characters you've never heard of, and some of them let you create your own vision of what a masterful fighter should be. While you can't go wrong with any of the games on this list, Tekken 7 stands out as one of the best fighting games available for PlayStation 4 today. When you're done deciding which fighting game you want, be sure to find yourself a quality arcade fighting stick to play it with!
