The DanYee Cat 7 Ethernet cable is the perfect Ethernet cable for your PlayStation 4. While the category doesn't make a huge difference, the braided cord means it's durable and it should last you the life of your console.
Our pick
DanYee Cat 7 Ethernet cable
Great for any job
The Braided cord and premium connectors make the DanYee Cat 7 cable a great choice for your PlayStation 4 needs. The price is right too.
Who should buy this Ethernet cable?
With so many products on your Wi-Fi network these days, you need a strong connection to your PS4 so you play multiplayer games without lag disrupting your seemingly perfect ambush. With this cable, you can get the speeds you need at a price that's right.
Is it a good time to buy this cable?
Right now Cat 7 cables are the best you can purchase, so if you are going to have an Ethernet cable, it may as well be the best.
Reasons to buy
- Braided cord for strength
- Premium connectors
- Available in varied lengths
Reasons not to buy
- Can be a little stiff
Why do I need an Ethernet cable?
I think we can all agree Wi-Fi is great, but when you are playing online games on your PlayStation 4, you need the most stable connection you possibly can. The best way to do this is by plugging your console directly into your router.
While the PS4 only needs a small amount of bandwidth to play, the more you can squeeze out of your system, the better your gaming experience will be.
I love the braided cable and its premium feel in your hand.
The DanYee Cat 7 cable gives you the best chance to get your optimum speed from your internet connection. Of course, it can't magically make your internet better than it is; if you only have a 10Mbps connection, then that's all it has to work with. With an Ethernet cable though, you can expect significantly higher speeds.
There is just a small note I want to make clear; there is no significant difference in performance between a Cat 5, Cat 6, and Cat 7 Ethernet cable. The different categories and what they do is beyond the scope of this article, but suffice it to say you can be happy with any of the categories for your PS4.
That being said I always advise people to futureproof their purchases. If you can afford to buy the very latest, then you absolutely should. Because who knows what might happen in the future.
Alternatives to the DanYee Cat 7 cable
The alternatives listed here are designed to fit other use cases that can occur on your hunt for the right Ethernet cord. Any of these Ethernet cables would be great for giving your PS4 the boost it needs.
Budget pick
AmazonBasics Cat 6 cable
Cheap and cheerful
While all cables are pretty cheap, the AmazonBasics range is known for its low price and high reliability. Amazon also has an excellent exchange policy in case you need it.
I tried to give you all an option for cheap, reliable, cabling but the price variance is actually very small from our top pick. If you are really strapped for cash then this is a good option.
Extra length
25 ft Cat 6 Ethernet cable
Sometimes length matters
One the biggest reasons that Wi-Fi is used on the PS4 is positioning. A lot of the time your router is too far away from your console to make use of the hard-wire. This 25 foot long cable is perfect for connecting a further-away router to your PlayStation 4.
The flat nature of this cable is extremely helpful in making it an unobtrusive part of your gaming space. The added length makes no difference to the signal strength either, so you don't need to worry about that.
Bottom line
While any of these cables would be perfect for your PlayStation 4, the DanYee Cat 7 Ethernet cable is the premium choice for us. Future proofing is important in modern technology and the braided Cat 7 cable is robust enough to last.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
James Bricknell Has been a PlayStation Player since the big grey box first appeared. He now owns all of the iterations, including the PlayStation Classic. Yes, he likes it that much.
Jennifer Locke Jennifer Locke has been playing video games nearly her entire life. If a controller's not in her hands, she's busy writing about everything PlayStation. You can find her obsessing over Star Wars and other geeky things on Twitter @JenLocke95.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.