The DanYee Cat 7 Ethernet cable is the perfect Ethernet cable for your PlayStation 4. While the category doesn't make a huge difference, the braided cord means it's durable and it should last you the life of your console.

The Braided cord and premium connectors make the DanYee Cat 7 cable a great choice for your PlayStation 4 needs. The price is right too.

Who should buy this Ethernet cable?

With so many products on your Wi-Fi network these days, you need a strong connection to your PS4 so you play multiplayer games without lag disrupting your seemingly perfect ambush. With this cable, you can get the speeds you need at a price that's right.

Is it a good time to buy this cable?

Right now Cat 7 cables are the best you can purchase, so if you are going to have an Ethernet cable, it may as well be the best.

Reasons to buy Braided cord for strength

Premium connectors

Available in varied lengths Reasons not to buy Can be a little stiff

Why do I need an Ethernet cable?

I think we can all agree Wi-Fi is great, but when you are playing online games on your PlayStation 4, you need the most stable connection you possibly can. The best way to do this is by plugging your console directly into your router.

While the PS4 only needs a small amount of bandwidth to play, the more you can squeeze out of your system, the better your gaming experience will be.

I love the braided cable and its premium feel in your hand.

The DanYee Cat 7 cable gives you the best chance to get your optimum speed from your internet connection. Of course, it can't magically make your internet better than it is; if you only have a 10Mbps connection, then that's all it has to work with. With an Ethernet cable though, you can expect significantly higher speeds.

There is just a small note I want to make clear; there is no significant difference in performance between a Cat 5, Cat 6, and Cat 7 Ethernet cable. The different categories and what they do is beyond the scope of this article, but suffice it to say you can be happy with any of the categories for your PS4.

That being said I always advise people to futureproof their purchases. If you can afford to buy the very latest, then you absolutely should. Because who knows what might happen in the future.

Alternatives to the DanYee Cat 7 cable

The alternatives listed here are designed to fit other use cases that can occur on your hunt for the right Ethernet cord. Any of these Ethernet cables would be great for giving your PS4 the boost it needs.