Best Entertainment Stands for PS5 Android Central 2020
The next generation of consoles are on the way, and this time it might take some redecorating to be ready. With consoles feeling the need to continue improving graphics, speeds, and features to keep up with the growth of PC, it only makes sense that they also grow physically to fit the components. The PS5 runs in at 15.4-by-10.2-by-4.1 inches. This is huge compared to the PS4 Pro, which measured under 13 inches on its longest side. So, let's prepare accordingly with these entertainment stands for the PS5.
- Unique placement options: Monarch Specialties TV Stand, 1 Drawer
- Rustic industrial: VASAGLE Industrial Rustic Brown 50" TV stand
- Modern retro: VASAGLE Retro TV Stand
- Simple & affordable: Furinno JAYA Large Stand
- Farmhouse chic: Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse, Barn Door Stand
- Simply classic: Walker Edison Furniture Company Minimal Farmhouse Wood Stand
Unique placement options: Monarch Specialties TV Stand, 1 DrawerStaff Pick
This unit might have the least creative name on our list, but it makes up for it in actual options for where to put your PS5. The unique spiral design leaves lower 'top shelf' on the right side to house your PS5 vertically without resorting to placing it on the top of the media stand.
Rustic industrial: VASAGLE Industrial Rustic Brown 50" TV stand
It might be a bit of a squeeze, but the VASAGLE industrial rustic stand should have just enough room to allow either a vertical placement on the side shelves or horizontal on the central shelves. This leaves three open shelves for other game systems.
Modern retro: VASAGLE Retro TV Stand
The mid-century modern design of Vasagle's TV stand offers two cubbies large enough to house the PS5 horizontally. Depending on the size of your TV (if it sits directly on the TV stand rather than a wall), you have may have enough surface area on the top shelf for a vertical setup.
Simple & affordable: Furinno JAYA Large Stand
This option has a choice of black and walnut wood grain. It is a simple stand with cloth drawers, but the basics come with a more affordable price. There isn't likely to be any room for vertical placement unless your TV is on the smaller side, but both central shelves will fit the PS5 horizontally.
Farmhouse chic: Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse, Barn Door Stand
This well-rated stand should have enough space behind the doors if you really want to keep your PS5 out of sight. It could sit vertically or horizontally, but why hide the gently curved case of the PS5? Two larger models offer a second door and more surface space.
Simply classic: Walker Edison Furniture Company Minimal Farmhouse Wood Stand
This classic media stand design gives you four shelves all the same size; it just comes down to which corner you'd like to store your PS5 in. Horizontal is your only option, and you end up with just enough room to tuck it next to a smaller television on the top shelf.
Happy homes for your PS5
In my search for the best TV stands, media consoles, entertainment centers (whichever you prefer to call it) for your PS5, one thing has become evident to me; there are by far more options for housing the PS5 horizontally. Rounding up to 16 inches, most vertical shelves will be a tight fit for the height of the PS5.
The Monarch Specialties TV Stand, 1 Drawer gives you room to choose how and where you want to keep your PS5. Landing in the middle of the field for a price, it is a great value, but the unique spiral shape of the shelves won't fit every home. The Walker Edison Furniture Company Minimal Farmhouse Wood Stand gives you a classic design that will look good in any space and has several color options.
Any one of these stands will make a pleasant home for your new PS5, but if you go with a different option, always make sure you are checking the interior measurements of the unit. Nothing is worse than building furniture only to find you are half an inch off.
