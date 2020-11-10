Best Entertainment Stands for PS5 Android Central 2020

The next generation of consoles are on the way, and this time it might take some redecorating to be ready. With consoles feeling the need to continue improving graphics, speeds, and features to keep up with the growth of PC, it only makes sense that they also grow physically to fit the components. The PS5 runs in at 15.4-by-10.2-by-4.1 inches. This is huge compared to the PS4 Pro, which measured under 13 inches on its longest side. So, let's prepare accordingly with these entertainment stands for the PS5.

Happy homes for your PS5

In my search for the best TV stands, media consoles, entertainment centers (whichever you prefer to call it) for your PS5, one thing has become evident to me; there are by far more options for housing the PS5 horizontally. Rounding up to 16 inches, most vertical shelves will be a tight fit for the height of the PS5.

The Monarch Specialties TV Stand, 1 Drawer gives you room to choose how and where you want to keep your PS5. Landing in the middle of the field for a price, it is a great value, but the unique spiral shape of the shelves won't fit every home. The Walker Edison Furniture Company Minimal Farmhouse Wood Stand gives you a classic design that will look good in any space and has several color options.

Any one of these stands will make a pleasant home for your new PS5, but if you go with a different option, always make sure you are checking the interior measurements of the unit. Nothing is worse than building furniture only to find you are half an inch off.