Cyber Monday is the perfect time to stock up on PS4 games for yourself or to give out as gifts. With the PS5 newly launched and the year drawing closer to Christmas, some of the best PS4 games are selling for cheap. Just because a game is discounted today doesnt' necessarily mean it's worth your time. I've made a list of all of the best discounted PS4 games for you to look through. Just be aware that some of these might sell out quickly or might only be discounted for a short window of time.

Best Cyber Monday PS4 game deals 2020

Best Cyber Monday PS4 game deals 2020

There are so many awesome PS4 game deals going on for Cyber Monday. Whether you're buying something for yourself or looking for something for someone else I recommend every single game on this list. Happy Cyber Monday hunting ya'll!