Cyber Monday is the perfect time to stock up on PS4 games for yourself or to give out as gifts. With the PS5 newly launched and the year drawing closer to Christmas, some of the best PS4 games are selling for cheap. Just because a game is discounted today doesnt' necessarily mean it's worth your time. I've made a list of all of the best discounted PS4 games for you to look through. Just be aware that some of these might sell out quickly or might only be discounted for a short window of time.
Best Cyber Monday PS4 game deals 2020
- : Horzon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $9.99 at Amazon
- : God of War | $9.99 at Amazon
- : Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition | $20 off at Amazon
- : Ghost of Tsushima | $20 off at Amazon
- : Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | $9.99 at Best Buy
- : Watch Dogs Legion | $29.99 at Amazon
- : Just Dance 2021 | $26.99 at Amazon
- : The Last of Us Part 2 | $30 off at Amazon
Horzon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $9.99 at Amazon
If I could only suggest one PS4 game to someone it would definitely be Horizon Zero Dawn. Players take on the role of Aloy, a girl who's been an outcast from her local village since birth. She's out to prove that she can be accepted as a member of her tribe. Her world is crawling with powerful robots and dappled with enormous ruins of an ancient civilization. You'll take down fast robots with just a bow and arrow and will learn what exactly took place here to the ancients.
God of War | $9.99 at Amazon
I will continue to sing the praises for God of War until I die. This game is intense, powerful, and beautiful in every way. We see some real growth from Kratos as he undertakes his role as a father and goes up against Norse gods with his son Atreus at his side. It's a crazy ride filled with epic foes and giant monsters.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition | $20 off at Amazon
If you haven't played Marvel's Spider-Man yet I'm not sure what you're waiting for. You get to swing around the city of New York and take down some of spidey's most powerful enemies like Kingpin, Otto Octavius, and more. Plus, the photo mode is super fun. I loved taking selfies of touristy areas while clinging to a side of a building. It's currently 50% off.
Ghost of Tsushima | $20 off at Amazon
Ghost of Tsushima is absolutely gorgeous to look at. You play as Jin Sakai, a traditional samurai warrior out to protect his home from Mongol invaders. During his journey, you'll travel around to various locations and improve your fighting skills. The best part is that it covers both stealth and melee combat.
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | $9.99 at Best Buy
Your favorite treasure hunter who isn't Laura Croft, a.k.a. Nathan Drake, takes on his final adventure in Uncharted 4. The dialogue in this game had me laughing so hard and figuring out the various puzzles while exploring ancient cities is something I've always dreamed of doing. It's definitely one of the best games on PS4.
Watch Dogs Legion | $29.99 at Amazon
Watch Dogs Legion takes place in post-Brexit London where you play as a group of hackers and vigilantes intent on taking down corrupt companies and officials. Each character has their own special skills and will make the game more interesting. Plus, if you happen to get a PS5 down the road, this game lets you upgrade to the PS5 digital version at no cost.
Just Dance 2021 | $26.99 at Amazon
I'm not going to lie. I have absolutely no coordination when it comes to dancing or making other agile movements, so this isn't a game I've played. However, I have several friends who absolutely love it and play against friends and family all of the time. There are popular songs from well-known artists and several moves to master. Get it while it's $20 off.
The Last of Us Part 2 | $30 off at Amazon
The Last of Us Part 2 definitely had mixed responses when it released on PS4 earlier this year. However, if you love zombie game or are dying to learn what happened to Ellie after the events of the first game, then you definitely need to check it out. What out, it's pretty intense.
There are so many awesome PS4 game deals going on for Cyber Monday. Whether you're buying something for yourself or looking for something for someone else I recommend every single game on this list. Happy Cyber Monday hunting ya'll!
