The holidays are upon us and Christmas is almost here. If you're still looking for the perfect gift to get that PlayStation lover in your life, look no further. From accessories, games, and clothing these are some of the best gifts you can pick up.
For children
Sony PS4 Mini Wired Gamepad
Children growing up with a PlayStation 4 aren't always capable of comfortably using a DualShock 4 controller because of their smaller hands. That's where the Sony Mini Wired Gamepad comes in.
Fun for everyone
DualShock 4 controller
Likely one of the most common accessories out there, it may be nice to buy another if you know someone who constantly has friends over to game. After all, you can't play split-screen with only one controller.
A step above
Razer Raiju Ultimate controller
This baby is expensive, but it certainly warrants a premium price tag. This one is for more competitive or serious gamers who want that extra advantage when playing by using its remappable multi-function buttons.
Virtual reality heaven
PlayStation VR Borderlands 2 and Beat Saber bundle
Virtual Reality is getting better every year, and so are its games. Consider picking up a VR headset for a more untraditional gaming experience.
Perfect for the holidays
PlayStation Ugly Christmas Sweater
What Christmas list would be complete without an ugly Christmas sweater? PlayStation sells the perfect one for any holiday parties you'll be attending.
Membership benefits
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription
Get the very most out of your PlayStation console with a PlayStation Plus subscription, giving members access to exclusive discounts, online multiplayer, and a few free games each month.
Tried-and-true
PlayStation Store Gift Card
It's the thought that counts. This may be as boring as giving money, but it goes a long way when you don't know exactly what to get. Just let them pick out whatever they want from the PlayStation Store with a gift card.
Additional storage
Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive
Games are getting bigger than ever, meaning they also take up more storage than ever. If you know someone who's running out of room on their console and doesn't want to keep deleting games, pick up this 2TB external hard drive.
Superhero fun
Marvel's Spider-Man
Easily one of the most fun and acclaimed games to come out this year, Spider-Man is exclusive to PS4. Save New York City from some of Peter Parker's most fearsome enemies.
Norse mythology
God of War
God of War won Game of the Year at the 2018 Game Awards, and for good reason. It features an emotional and compelling story with equally interesting characters. Plus it's always fun quite literally destroying your enemies with the strength of a god.
Quality audio
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Headset
Quality headsets can get expensive, but they certainly don't need to be. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core provides great in-game audio and was specifically designed for PS4 consoles.
Space saving
PS4 Slim HIDEit Wall Mount
Buying a wall mount is the perfect way to save space on your shelf or media center. As an added bonus, it's even better at keeping the console cool than if it were shoved into a small cubby.
Extra time
PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station
For someone who's constantly playing games and wants to have a backup controller, pick up this charging station. It charges two controllers at once for maximum efficiency.
Redesigned perfection
PDP Cloud Remote
PDP's Cloud Remote for PS4 is quite possibly the best media remote you can get if your DualShock 4 just doesn't cut it. Its Cloud-assisted technology makes it easily programmable and its redesigned look modernizes it for today's market.
Always texting
Gamers Digital Mini Bluetooth Keyboard Chatpad for PS4
If you know someone who's constantly searching for games and movies or typing away on the PS4's digital keyboard, pick up a chat pad for them. This physical keyboard connects directly to a controller and makes typing a whole lot easier.
Depending on your price range, some of these may be more appealing than others. If you don't know what to get, you can never go wrong with a PlayStation Gift Card. And if you're looking for something a bit different, avid gamers always need decent external hard drives like what Seagate provides.
