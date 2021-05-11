Best Bluetooth Adapters for PS5 2021: Connect any wireless headphones Android Central 2021

The PS5 has been out for nearly an entire year now, and while finding one can still prove to be difficult, those who are finally getting their hands on the system are likely looking to grab some must-have accessories. One of those is a Bluetooth adapter, which can give players the ability to utilize wireless audio with their new console. Whether you want to chat with friends without wires or have more freedom to move and stretch while playing, there's already a handful of choices out there when it comes to Bluetooth adapters. We've collected some of the best PS5 Bluetooth adapters available right now, with an eye on what works best for the next generation of systems.

Multiple options : OLCLSS USB Bluetooth Adapter Staff Pick The OLCLSS USB Bluetooth Adapter is a tinier option for those looking to keep things as minimalist as possible. The adapter itself is a USB Type-A device, but it does come with a USB Type-C dongle so that you can connect it to other devices if you need. On top of that, the company also promises a 60-day money-back guarantee and a lifetime quality guarantee, so if anything happens to the product, you can reach out and should be covered. $25 at Amazon A tiny addition : Avantree DG80 Bluetooth Adapter Avantree's DG80 Bluetooth Adapter is another tiny choice and offers some of the most simplistic setups. According to their instructions, the DG80 has to be plugged in, and it's ready to be paired with a device. Better yet, the next time you can your device on, it will automatically reconnect to the DG80. Avantree also claims that the DG80 has an incredible range up to 100 ft. in open, line-of-sight conditions and up to 60 ft. indoors. That means you should be able to go just about anywhere in your house and still be able to chat with friends, listen to music, or play from even further away if you want. $30 at Amazon A stylish choice : GuliKit Route Air Bluetooth Adapter While the GuliKit Route Air Bluetooth Adapter was primarily intended for the Nintendo Switch, it sports a USB-C plug to be used for any device that supports the ports, like the PS5. Better yet, the MiiLink also sports a unique design that allows the device to sit flush against the console and even has controls right on the front to make connecting even easier. $27 at Amazon A traditional design : Avantree Leaf Long Range Bluetooth Adapter Another offering from Avantree, the Leaf Long Range Bluetooth Adapter, looks more like a convention USB stick if you're looking for something like that. Much like Avantree's DG80, the Leaf features simultaneous music and voice functionality and features up to 60 ft. of long-range usage. If you're looking for a Bluetooth adapter that might not be so easily lost or that you can keep track of at all times, then the Leaf may be for you. $35 at Amazon A tight fit : CHASDI Switch Bluetooth Adapter The CHASDI Bluetooth Adapter sports a similar design to 1Mii's MiiLink, as it was also primarily intended for the Nintendo Switch. However, CHASDI's adapter also comes with a few extra accessories, like a mini microphone dongle that can be used for certain devices, as well as caps for the USB plugs in case you'd like to keep them stored away when you're not using them. $16 at Amazon A budget option : Zamia Bluetooth Adapter Zamia's Bluetooth Adapter is a great pick for those not looking to spend too much on wireless transmitters. Coming in at just over $10, the adapter will give you all you need in the audio department. While it doesn't boast the longest range, coming in at an estimated 33 ft., the adapter does sport a sleek and small design, so it will fit snug against the PS5 without looking too clunky or being at risk of being kicked or pulled off by anything. $12 at Amazon

What will you be picking up?

Because the PS5 is so new, the options for Bluetooth adapters out there aren't exactly the most diverse. Most of the options presented were designed for other consoles or devices, but will still work perfectly fine with the PS5. Thankfully, the use of USB-C in the PS5 ensures that a ton of devices should be compatible regardless of their initial design, so even if you end up picking up a Bluetooth adapter originally made for the Nintendo Switch, the connection to the PS5 is still possible.

For those looking to get the best of the best, the OLCLSS USB Bluetooth Adapter has top reviews among buyers and features a USB-C dongle that comes separately, which is good to have on hand. If you're looking for something less noticeable when attached to your console, you can also go for the Avantree DG80, a tiny but extremely powerful Bluetooth adapter that gives you some incredibly impressive range.

Regardless of what Bluetooth adapter certain you choose, you'll likely be in good hands. If you'd rather wait it out and see if any bigger first or third-party companies begin to produce Bluetooth adapters, that's also an option. With more and more PS5 accessories launching every day, you're bound to find the perfect Bluetooth adapter for you at some point.