Best Arcade Pads for PlayStation 4 Android Central 2019

Take your fighting game to the next level with an arcade pad for PlayStation 4. When it comes to precision, a standard controller just can't compare. Luckily, whether you want the best of the best or a budget option for beginners, you have a few choices to choose from. Be mindful of what suits your needs the most and where your money is best spent.

Our suggestions

Razer once again grabs the attention of the gaming world. This time it's with the Razer Panthera tournament fighting stick. Its native compatibility with the PlayStation 4 and all its top fighting games, as well as top-of-the-line parts and construction, earns it our pick of the best arcade pad for the console. Razer could have stopped short of anything more than a box with buttons. But the company took care to give the user the sort of freedom and control that most mainstream options wouldn't. That includes a customizable joystick and buttons and an internal design that supports any mods you could want.

If you're looking for a budget-option, though it's not the cheapest on the list, the Qanba Drone is where your money should be spent. It's perfect for beginners, and the quality is better than that of the Mayflash F300, which you may need to mod and replace parts from general wear and tear. The Qanba Drone is officially licensed by Sony so that it includes PlayStation-specific buttons.

