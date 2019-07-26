Best Arcade Pads for PlayStation 4 Android Central 2019
Take your fighting game to the next level with an arcade pad for PlayStation 4. When it comes to precision, a standard controller just can't compare. Luckily, whether you want the best of the best or a budget option for beginners, you have a few choices to choose from. Be mindful of what suits your needs the most and where your money is best spent.
- The best package: Razer Panthera
- No nonsense: HORI Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
- Budget-friendly: Mayflash F300
- Honeycomb: Qanba Drone Joystick
- Imported: Venom Arcade Stick
- Premium: Victrix PS4 Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick
The best package: Razer PantheraStaff pick
Razer offers the best total fight stick package for the PlayStation 4. It has all the customizable fighting buttons you need, plus all the other PlayStation-specific components that others just don't have.
No nonsense: HORI Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
HORI doesn't offer the customization as other high-end sticks, but you still get top-tier quality with the company's proprietary Hayabusa joystick and buttons for smooth and accurate input. It's all the control you'll never need.
Budget-friendly: Mayflash F300
Great for beginners without spending an arm and a leg, this arcade pad offers a low entry cost and can get better over time with upgrades. Additionally, it's compatible with multiple platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, and Android.
Honeycomb: Qanba Drone Joystick
Another budget-option, the Qanba Drone Joystick is officially licensed for PlayStation 4 and sports an instantly recognizable honeycomb-inspired design. The quality bests Mayflash but doesn't quite reach that of Razer.
Imported: Venom Arcade Stick
Featuring a similar design to the Mayflash F300, the Venom Arcade Stick is compact and customizable, with a decal sheet included. This arcade pad will she shipped from the United Kingdom but should work on for US customers.
Premium: Victrix PS4 Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick
You'll need to be extra certain this is the arcade stick you want because it costs a hell of a lot of money. It's built to deliver the fastest possible response time and packs a full metal enclosure that won't break any time soon.
Our suggestions
Razer once again grabs the attention of the gaming world. This time it's with the Razer Panthera tournament fighting stick. Its native compatibility with the PlayStation 4 and all its top fighting games, as well as top-of-the-line parts and construction, earns it our pick of the best arcade pad for the console. Razer could have stopped short of anything more than a box with buttons. But the company took care to give the user the sort of freedom and control that most mainstream options wouldn't. That includes a customizable joystick and buttons and an internal design that supports any mods you could want.
If you're looking for a budget-option, though it's not the cheapest on the list, the Qanba Drone is where your money should be spent. It's perfect for beginners, and the quality is better than that of the Mayflash F300, which you may need to mod and replace parts from general wear and tear. The Qanba Drone is officially licensed by Sony so that it includes PlayStation-specific buttons.
