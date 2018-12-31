The PlayStation Classic is Sony's buy-in for the nostalgia-filled retro console sector. While it has some issues, it's a lot of fun to use and recent hacking and modding by the online community has made it even better. Having these accessories will maximize your enjoyment. The Anker wall charger is especially helpful so you can actually play the Classic! There aren't a massive amount of accessories yet but we will update as they arrive.

This collection has a few options for the different accessories available for the PlayStation Classic. Most of them are optional of course but the Anker wall charger is really a necessity, as without a wall charger you can't even use the Classic.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.