The PlayStation Classic is Sony's buy-in for the nostalgia-filled retro console sector. While it has some issues, it's a lot of fun to use and recent hacking and modding by the online community has made it even better. Having these accessories will maximize your enjoyment. The Anker wall charger is especially helpful so you can actually play the Classic! There aren't a massive amount of accessories yet but we will update as they arrive.
Wireless goodness
8Bitdo wireless adapter
8Bitdo have a proven track record of making excellent hardware for retro systems. This adapter will allow you to use any Bluetooth controller, including your PS4 controller, with your PlayStation Classic.
Mobile gaming
Anker PowerCore 10000
Because the PlayStation Classic runs on just five watts and one amp, you can actually power it using a battery pack. This means you could play it out on the road or design your own mobile version! This pack will also charge your phone for some multitasking.
Organization is key
TPFoon carry case
This carry case has room for everything you need in the PlayStation Classic, including extension cables and the AC adapter you will have to purchase before using it. The extra flap makes it really helpful.
Play in comfort
10ft extension cable - 2 pack
The cheapest way to be able to sit comfortably on your couch while you play your PlayStation Classic, these 10ft extensions should give you the distance you need to play.
Our Choice
Anker Elite AC adapter
A wall adapter is required to use the PlayStation Classic since it doesn't come with one in the box. This Anker one is an excellent adapter and comes with two ports so you can charge your phone at the same time.
Important recharging
PlayStation coffee mug
OK, so this isn't strictly for your PlayStation Classic. It's more for you to enjoy a hot cup of Joe while you play your Classic. Plus, it just looks cool.
Even more distance
15ft Extension cable 1-pack
If you're like me and your TV is miles from your couch, then a 15-foot cable might be exactly what you need. These only come in packs of one but two of them are still cheaper than one wireless controller.
Unique or Younik?
Younik carry case
The Younik Carry Case is a simple, cheap carry case to hold the basic parts of the PlayStation Classic. No frills here; it's just what you need to keep the Classic safe.
Basic power
AmazonBasics wall adapter
Speaking of basics, this AmazonBasics AC wall adapter is cheap, cheerful, and will power the Classic if you need to be budget conscious. It works for your phone as well, but not both together.
Extra Power
Ravpower 22000 external battery
Another fantastic power bank, the Ravpower is almost twice as powerful as the Anker. For just $10 more you can have twice as long to play your favorite games.
Tangle free gaming
JoyRetro wireless controller
The JoyRetro lets you use a Classic style controller wirelessly. Not having cables lying everywhere is so much nicer than you think. Wireless is the future, or technically, the present.
This collection has a few options for the different accessories available for the PlayStation Classic. Most of them are optional of course but the Anker wall charger is really a necessity, as without a wall charger you can't even use the Classic.
