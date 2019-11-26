Best Google Stadia Accessories Android Central 2019
Google Stadia launched on Nov. 19, and thousands of gamers are playing games like Destiny 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2 through the service. To make the most of Stadia on the go through your phone, you should consider purchasing some accessories like a controller clip and wireless headphones. We've compiled some of the best items for Stadia, and you can take a look at them here.
With Black Friday coming up, you're sure to find some great deals on Stadia accessories. Now's the perfect time to buy any you've been eyeing on store shelves or online, but haven't gotten yet because it's an evolving platform. Take advantage of Black Friday 2019 deals while you can. We'll be on the lookout for the best deals as they pop up and keep you up to date.
- Total protection: Orzly Case for Stadia Controller
- Clip it good: PowerA Moga Mobile Gaming Clip
- Afforable wireless headphones: Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds
- More options: Wicked Audio Wireless Earbuds
- Connect the controller: DockCase USB-C to USB-C Cable
- Connecting it all: Cellfun USB-C Splitter
- Stylish protection: Temdan Clear Soft Case for Pixel 4
- Backup controller: Stadia Controller
- For another TV: Chromecast Ultra
- Everybody's favorite: Xbox Wireless Controller
- Best with Bluetooth: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
- Coming soon: Power Support Claw for Stadia Controller
Total protection: Orzly Case for Stadia ControllerStaff pick
This is a protective travel carrying case for the Stadia Controller and other gaming controllers from Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox. Protection should always be a priority, especially for expensive controllers.
Clip it good: PowerA Moga Mobile Gaming Clip
The idea is simple, but the execution with this licensed phone clip makes it a no-brainer if you're playing Project xCloud or Stadia.
Afforable wireless headphones: Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds
The Tozo earbuds and charging case are waterproof for up to one meter for 30 minutes. They can last for over three hours on a charge and the case itself can charge them when you can't get to a wireless charger.
More options: Wicked Audio Wireless Earbuds
The Wicked Audio Earbuds offer great sound quality, 16-hour battery (with the case), and are sweatproof, which is great for the price. However, if you want to buy completely waterproof earbuds or those that can wirelessly charge, you'll have to spend a ton for the Wicked Syver and Cron, respectively.
Connect the controller: DockCase USB-C to USB-C Cable
Instead of a stiff and round cable, DockCase has upgraded it into a flexible and flat one, with the plug head encased with aluminum alloy and the IC chip replaced with the latest E-mark.
Connecting it all: Cellfun USB-C Splitter
This USB-C adapter provides a convenient solution for connecting earphones and a charging cable to a single USB-C port device at the same time.
Stylish protection: Temdan Clear Soft Case for Pixel 4
If you're playing Stadia, you likely have a Pixel, so you're going to want to protect it. This Pixel 4 soft case has a transparent back panel that supports wireless charging. If you want to show off the beauty of your device, then it's a great choice.
Backup controller: Stadia Controller
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one; it's gorgeous!
For another TV: Chromecast Ultra
You can buy everything together, or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
Everybody's favorite: Xbox Wireless Controller
This is the same great Xbox controller you (probably) love, but now with mobile and PC-friendly Bluetooth, which means you can use it with Stadia (if you have a Pixel phone).
Best with Bluetooth: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
It's pretty pricey, but the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller may just prove itself to be the best gamepad ever made over time. If you want to splurge, and play both Xbox One and Stadia games, you might like this choice.
Coming soon: Power Support Claw for Stadia Controller
The Power Support Claw positions the phone in a comfortable and balanced position, enabling ergonomic mobile gameplay. It allows you to connect a controller to a range of phones securely. It's not available yet, so be on the lookout!
It only gets better from here
Since Stadia lets you play games on your phones, this means that you'll be putting your phone in and out of a controller clip often. To make sure your device doesn't get scratched or damaged during this process, we would recommend purchasing a slim case. You want a thin one because larger cases may not fit into the clip. If you have a Pixel 4, we would recommend the Temdan Clear Soft Case. However, there are a lot of other options if you have a Pixel 2, Pixel 3, or Pixel 3a.
When you're transporting your Stadia Controller, you'll want to make sure you do so in a protective case. Accidentally hitting it too hard or letting a lot of debris get trapped under the thumbsticks may cause it to malfunction. We would recommend the Orzly Case because it offers protection and a pouch to carry your cables and headphones.
Because of the Stadia Controller's design, you'll need a special clip to make sure the center button isn't obstructed in any way. Google will soon be selling the Power Support Claw for Stadia Controller. It's unclear when this device will launch, but it seems like it's the only viable solution on the market at the moment.
How to find the best Black Friday deals on Google Stadia Accessories
When it comes to finding the best deals on Black Friday, you'll need to think outside of the box and try to find brands you may not have heard of before. Aside from bargain hunting some lesser-known brands, Google itself will likely offer discounts on some of its first-party peripherals.
Stadia on phones requires you to plug in a controller, so you'll need to use wireless headphones to avoid using a UCB-C splitter. We've used Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds and Wicked Audio's options n the past. All of them are extremely reliable and fit comfortably in your ear. If you have larger ears, you may want to go with the Wicked Cron because they have a rubber stopper at the top, which offers an even better fit inside the ear. As expected from modern wireless earbuds, all of them are sweatproof, but only the Tozo and Wicked Syver are waterproof.
We'll keep you updated on exact deals for Google Stadia accessories as we see them. For deals on other tech and accessories, be sure to check out the rest of our Black Friday shopping guides here on Android Central.
