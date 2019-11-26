Google Stadia launched on Nov. 19, and thousands of gamers are playing games like Destiny 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2 through the service. To make the most of Stadia on the go through your phone, you should consider purchasing some accessories like a controller clip and wireless headphones. We've compiled some of the best items for Stadia, and you can take a look at them here.

With Black Friday coming up, you're sure to find some great deals on Stadia accessories. Now's the perfect time to buy any you've been eyeing on store shelves or online, but haven't gotten yet because it's an evolving platform. Take advantage of Black Friday 2019 deals while you can. We'll be on the lookout for the best deals as they pop up and keep you up to date.

Since Stadia lets you play games on your phones, this means that you'll be putting your phone in and out of a controller clip often. To make sure your device doesn't get scratched or damaged during this process, we would recommend purchasing a slim case. You want a thin one because larger cases may not fit into the clip. If you have a Pixel 4, we would recommend the Temdan Clear Soft Case. However, there are a lot of other options if you have a Pixel 2, Pixel 3, or Pixel 3a.

When you're transporting your Stadia Controller, you'll want to make sure you do so in a protective case. Accidentally hitting it too hard or letting a lot of debris get trapped under the thumbsticks may cause it to malfunction. We would recommend the Orzly Case because it offers protection and a pouch to carry your cables and headphones.

Because of the Stadia Controller's design, you'll need a special clip to make sure the center button isn't obstructed in any way. Google will soon be selling the Power Support Claw for Stadia Controller. It's unclear when this device will launch, but it seems like it's the only viable solution on the market at the moment.

How to find the best Black Friday deals on Google Stadia Accessories

When it comes to finding the best deals on Black Friday, you'll need to think outside of the box and try to find brands you may not have heard of before. Aside from bargain hunting some lesser-known brands, Google itself will likely offer discounts on some of its first-party peripherals.

Stadia on phones requires you to plug in a controller, so you'll need to use wireless headphones to avoid using a UCB-C splitter. We've used Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds and Wicked Audio's options n the past. All of them are extremely reliable and fit comfortably in your ear. If you have larger ears, you may want to go with the Wicked Cron because they have a rubber stopper at the top, which offers an even better fit inside the ear. As expected from modern wireless earbuds, all of them are sweatproof, but only the Tozo and Wicked Syver are waterproof.

We'll keep you updated on exact deals for Google Stadia accessories as we see them. For deals on other tech and accessories, be sure to check out the rest of our Black Friday shopping guides here on Android Central.

