Samsung's Galaxy S10 and S10+ may be the company's best new smartphones, but if you want to save around $200 and still get a majority of what those devices have to offer, there's the Galaxy S10e. The S10e has just about every feature and spec you could ask for even at its more affordable price, but if you really want to take your experience to the next level, we recommend getting it with a few accessories. Here are our top picks.
Shine bright
Samsung LED Back Cover
The Galaxy S10e already stands out quite a bit thanks to its bright, boastful colors, but if you want it to look even more unique, grab the Samsung LED Back Cover. Along with basic protection against drops, the back of the case is covered in LEDs that light up to alert you of texts, incoming calls, and more.
One of our favorites
Spigen Neo Hybrid
With just about every big phone release, Spigen kicks out its popular Neo Hybrid case. And, phone after phone, it continues to be one of our absolute favorite cases the company makes. It's available in a few different colors, has an attractive, durable design, doesn't add too much bulk, and is easy on the wallet.
Discrete wallet case
Spigen Slim Armor CS
Want a wallet case that doesn't look like one? Spigen's Slim Armor CS fits the bill perfectly. On the outside, it just looks like a really great protective case with a shock-absorbing inside and hard, polycarbonate exterior. However, slide open the hidden back panel and you'll find a discrete slot for storing cash and credit cards.
No scratches here
Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The Galaxy S10e's AMOLED display certainly is something to behold, so it'd be a darn shame if it gets littered with scratches or an unsightly crack. To make sure none of that happens, we strongly recommend getting a tempered glass screen protector. This one from Olixar offers great coverage, is really thin, and comes with a 2-year warranty.
Double your storage
Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD Card
By default, the base Galaxy S10e comes with a healthy 128GB of internal storage. Samsung charges another $100 to upgrade to the 256GB model, and while you could do that, you could also just buy a 128GB microSD card to get to that 256GB total for a lot less money.
Eyes on the road
iOttie Easy One Touch 4
We never recommend using your phone while driving, but if you want a safe way to follow Google Maps navigation or control your Spotify road trip playlist, the Ottie Easy One Touch 4 is kind of perfect. It works on virtually any car dashboard or windshield, is easy to install, and provides a strong, secure grip for the S10e.
Look ma' no wires
Samsung Qi Wireless Fast Charger
Wireless charging is one of those things that's hard to stop using once you start. Whether you want to get into the wireless game yet or just want an extra charger for your home, Samsung's official Fast Wireless Charger is a great compliment to the S10e. It's available in three colors and has a fan to keep it and the S10e as cool as can be.
Power on the go
Anker PowerCore 13000
The S10e's 3,100 mAh battery should provide enough juice for a full day of regular use, but if you find yourself needing a quick top-up while on the go, the Anker PowerCore is a great accessory to keep with you just in case. It has a large 13,000 mAh battery pack, two high-speed USB ports up to 3A, and manages to keep a pretty low profile in the process.
Charge in the car
Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite
If you find yourself needing to charge your S10e while driving, having a reliable car charger can be a lifesaver. This model from Anker has two USB ports, delivers fast charge speeds with an output of 2.4 amps per port, has a compact design, and does all of this while having an affordable price tag.
Truly wireless
Samsung Gear IconX
Ready for a pair of earbuds that completely get rid of wires? Meet the Gear IconX. Bascailly Samsung's take on AirPods, the Gear IconX deliver a truly wire-free experience with good sound, up to five hours of battery life, local music storage, and even basic fitness tracking! For such a small package, it's impressive how much these earbuds do.
Noise canceling on the cheap
TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Want a pair of noise canceling headphones that won't cost an arm and a leg? This option from TaoTronics is a lot better than you'd think. When you factor in how little these cost, it's kind of incredible how good they look, sound, and feel to wear for long periods of time.
Workout buds
Jaybird X4
If you'd prefer headphones that are designed for use while at the gym or on a run, Jaybird has you covered with the X4. These wireless earbuds deliver powerful sound, up to eight hours of battery on a single charge, and are completely sweat and waterpoof.
All of the accessories on this list will help you enjoy your Galaxy S10e that much more, but out of all of them, there are a couple that stand out as must-haves. More specifically, we really encourage everyone to get the Spigen Neo Hybrid and Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector. These will keep your S10e looking in tip-top shape and protect it from any serious damage all at a pretty affordable price. From there, you can splurge on things like the Samsung Wireless Fast Charger and Jaybird X4.
