Samsung's Galaxy S10 and S10+ may be the company's best new smartphones, but if you want to save around $200 and still get a majority of what those devices have to offer, there's the Galaxy S10e. The S10e has just about every feature and spec you could ask for even at its more affordable price, but if you really want to take your experience to the next level, we recommend getting it with a few accessories. Here are our top picks.

All of the accessories on this list will help you enjoy your Galaxy S10e that much more, but out of all of them, there are a couple that stand out as must-haves. More specifically, we really encourage everyone to get the Spigen Neo Hybrid and Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector. These will keep your S10e looking in tip-top shape and protect it from any serious damage all at a pretty affordable price. From there, you can splurge on things like the Samsung Wireless Fast Charger and Jaybird X4.

