New Android 13 Beta 4.1 update rolls out for Pixel phones ahead of stable release

What you need to know

Google has launched the latest Android 13 beta update.

The update includes minor bug fixes related to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS connectivity.

The update is currently rolling out to Pixel smartphones.

Roughly two weeks after releasing the final major beta for Android 13, Google has released a small update to Beta 4 with several bug fixes.

The update arriving on Monday appears to fix some connectivity problems with Pixel phones running the Android 13 beta. These have to do with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and even GPS problems, while one fix is related to dropped Google Meet calls while driving.

You can view the complete list of bug fixes below from the release notes:

Fixed an issue that prevented an app from enabling or disabling Bluetooth if it didn't have the BLUETOOTH_CONNECT permission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot when connecting to certain WiFi networks.

Fixed an issue where Meet connectivity could drop while driving.

Fixed an issue where the system could incorrectly interpret GPS data.

While Beta 4.1 arrives with some fixes, Google notes that some known issues still apply to the Android 13 beta in this build. That includes a problem with the fingerprint sensor "on some devices" failing to authenticate users in bright sunlight, among other issues with apps, Android Auto, and Android TV.

Since Beta 4 is the final major build for Android 13 before the stable release, Google is essentially putting the finishing touches on the platform and ironing out some ongoing issues. As with previous betas, we expect a few more updates to arrive in the coming days or weeks. That said, we're only "a few weeks away" from the stable rollout, which is much sooner than the Android 12 launch.

If you own a Pixel device from the Pixel 4 to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, you can check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > Software update, then tap Check for update, although note that it may take some time to roll out to everyone.