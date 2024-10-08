This adorable 65W robot GaN charger is down to just $32 for Prime Day

I have dozens of GaN chargers, and most of them have the same broad design: a wall plug, a square or rectangular chassis, and two or three USB ports. UGREEN decided that wasn't enough for its chargers, so the brand came out with a unique design that resembles a robot. I reviewed the 65W Uno charger when it debuted last year (it was called the Nexode RG back then), and it continues to be one of my favorite GaN chargers.

The design is clearly meant to grab attention, and you get dual USB-C ports alongside a USB-A port. There's also a tiny LED panel that changes based on how much power is going through a charging port. The Uno charger usually costs $49, but it is now selling at just $32 for Prime Day, so if you need a 65W GaN charger that looks quite different to anything else available today, you should buy this right now.

Need more power? There's also a 100W variant of the Uno charger, and that's down to $48 on Amazon. The 100W Uno charger has three USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and the LED panel is much more detailed. Conversely, if you need a single charging port, the 30W Uno charger is just $18 — making it a great portable choice.

UGREEN 65W Uno Charger: $49 $32 at Amazon UGREEN's 65W Uno charger is one of the best around — you get three charging ports, and the cute design is unlike anything else available today.

✅Recommended if: You need a high-quality 65W GaN charger with two USB-C and a USB-A port. The Uno 65W is one of the smallest chargers around, and that design is unlike anything else on the market today.

❌Skip this deal if: You need 65W charging on more than one USB-C port.

The 65W Uno charger ticks all the right boxes when it comes to charging potential. The main USB-C port goes up to 65W, with the second USB-C port able to hit 30W. The USB-A port goes up to 22.5W, and if you're charging two devices at once via USB-C, the power budget is split — 45W goes to the main port, and 20W to the secondary.

With all three ports in use, you get a total power budget of 60W — 45W on the main USB-C port, and 7.5W each for the other two ports. The ports combined with the charging ability makes the 65W Uno one of the best GaN chargers, and it is distinctly smaller than other 65W chargers I used.

Of course, a big part of the allure is the design; UGREEN styled the charger to look like a robot, and it just looks cute. The magnetic feet hide the charging prongs, and while the LED panel doesn't show real-time wattage, it cycles through emoji to indicate when a device is charged.

With the 65W charger down to just $32, now is the best time to pick up this adorable GaN charger if you need a reliable way to charge devices on the go. And if you need additional charging ports, the 100W Uno is a terrific choice at $48.