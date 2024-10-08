These are the October Prime Day tech deals under $50 that caught my eye

From phones to smartwatches and laptops, there are plenty of October Prime Day deals out there for some impressive tech. However, many of these items will still end up costing a pretty penny, even if they're hitting their lowest prices ever. That's why we've put together a collection of some of the top Prime Day sales that won't cost you more than $50.

There's no rhyme or reason to this collection; these are just the tech items that caught my eye and things that I myself would buy if I had the disposable income to get everything on the list. With any luck, you'll find something on this list that you could use or even gift to someone else as a present for the upcoming holidays.

Anker Nano Power Bank (30W/10,000mAh): $39.99 $31.99 on Amazon This is one of my favorite power banks because not only does it have enough capacity to charge most phones at least twice with its fast 30W speed, but the built-in cable acts as a loop, making it easy to carry around. This 20% Prime Day deal is a small one, but this charger is worth looking at, regardless.

UGREEN 100W USB-C Charger: $54.99 $40.99 at Amazon This UGREEN charger has just about everything you need to keep your devices topped up, featuring multiple USB ports, 100W top speed, and a compact size that makes it easy to bring along on trips. Snag this 25% deal while it lasts!

Anker USB-C to USB-C Cable (100W, 6ft, 2-pack): $15.99 $9.99 at Amazon You can never have too many charging cables. And now that iPhones have adopted USB-C too, this two-pack of braided USB-C cables is great for anyone, especially with support for 100W charging speeds. And that's two for less than $10!

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card: $42.70 $36.25 at Amazon While most flagship phones these days don't take memory cards, plenty of cameras and computers do. This 512GB SanDisk card has more than enough storage for most people and comes with an adapter for larger ports.

JBL Go 3: $39.95 $27.95 at Amazon You can never go wrong with a portable speaker, and the JBL Go 3 is the perfect combination of portable and powerful. They say big things come in small packages; well, the JBL Go 3 is much louder than you'd expect, making it perfect when on the go. And at less than $30 for Prime Day, you really can't beat it.

ProtoArc XK01 Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard: $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon This portable Bluetooth keyboard is a great addition to your workspace, especially if you find yourself on the go a lot and need something to easily do work on your phone or tablet. Its folding design means you can easily pack it up without it taking up too much space.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Spot just got a glow-up with a fun design and a display that will show you info and even details on what you're listening to. You get access to Alexa for all your smart home needs, but you also get a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi-enabled speaker to stream all your favorite tunes. It's also nearly half-off for Prime Day, which is a steal.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon Amazon makes some of the best and most affordable streaming sticks, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max can upgrade your aging TV set with a responsive UI and support for Wi-Fi 6E for a better streaming experience. This 42% discount is pretty fire, so grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max while this hot deal is still live.

Blink Video Doorbell: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon Video doorbells always seem daunting, but the Blink Video Doorbell is incredibly simple to set up and even works via battery power, so no wires needed (unless you want them). You also get two-way audio, 1080p video, and motion detection alerts. All this for under $30.

Retrolife Vinyl Record Player: $79.99 $45.28 at Amazon This may seem like a random option on this list, but this record player not only plays vinyl, but it also connects to your smartphone for any tunes you may not have on vinyl. Plus, it has a retro look and can connect to external speakers. This looks like a great buy, especially with this 43% discount.

These don't even scratch the surface when it comes to the Prime Day deals you can find on Amazon, but some of these would make great stocking stuffers, and the earlier you finish your Christmas shopping, the better. Of course, if you're looking for something a little more robust, you can always check out these Prime Day smartphone deals from someone who has reviewed dozens of phones this year.