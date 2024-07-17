Quick — the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is the cheapest we have EVER seen!

Looking to add a TV to your bedroom but don't have enough space? Small, portable projectors like the MoGo 2 Pro are perfect for such settings. Most people don't usually get XGIMI or other branded projectors because they cost a pretty penny, but today isn't any ordinary day. The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is selling for the lowest price we have ever seen thanks to this Prime Day 2024 deal, bringing down its price from $499.99 to a mere $369.00 at Amazon.

If you've searched for portable projectors, you would have come across XGIMI. The Chinese manufacturer gained a lot of momentum over the last few years on the back of its portable projectors, selling over four million units globally. The affordable MoGo 2 Pro has all the features you need: dual 8W drivers, bright projection that goes up to 400 lumens, autofocus and auto keystone correction, and Android TV 11.0 out of the box.

The best part of the MoGo 2 Pro is the image quality; while 400 lumens may not seem like a lot, it is more than adequate for use at night, and even in situations where there's ambient light, you get a viewable image. The picture quality is outstanding for a portable projector, and you get a lot of customizability in this area.

And with Android TV 11.0 under the hood, you have full access to the Play Store and can install your favorite streaming services — barring Netflix. There's still no Netflix on XGIMI devices, and while there's now a workaround that does a decent enough job, it isn't as straightforward as installing the service from the Play Store.

The onboard sound is also astonishingly good, and it is sufficient if you're just looking to stream a movie in the backyard. The portability is another area where the MoGo 2 Pro scores highly — this is a projector that you can take anywhere. There's no built-in battery on this model, but it is powered by USB-C, so what I do is just connect it to a power bank and play movies that way. Any 65W power bank will do, and if you're eyeing this projector, I recommend the Anker Prime 250W 27,650mAh 3 Ports power bank that's 33% off for Prime Day.