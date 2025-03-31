Our favorite compact smart display is currently 22% OFF, but you're almost out of time

Deals on Amazon smart home devices come around pretty regularly, though if you're in the market for your next Alexa device, springtime might be in your favor. The Amazon Spring Big Sale brings with it a 22% discount on the Amazon Echo Show 5, a small Alexa-friendly device for just $69.99 with this deal.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's smallest smart display, sporting a microphone that can be used for Alexa voice commands and to control your other smart home devices, from thermostats and smart doorbells to speakers and TVs. This generation of the Echo Show 5 was also launched with enhanced audio, sporting twice the bass, and it includes a 2MP camera suitable for basic video calling capabilities.

Though there are larger options, we think the Echo Show 5 is the best value Amazon Echo Show device, and getting an added discount makes it even more appealing.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $69.99 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the perfect size for smaller spaces, or for adding another smart display to an extra room of your home. At $25 off for the Amazon Big Spring Sale, now might be good time to pick one up if you were considering it already.

✅Recommended if: you use Alexa to control smart home devices in your household; you're thinking about adding one or more Amazon smart displays and need them for cheap; you want a smart display with physical privacy covers for the mic and camera.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a smart display that includes a headphone jack; you need something with a more-powerful camera; you don't use Alexa or other Amazon ecosystem smart home devices.

As far as Amazon's many smart home devices go, the Echo Show 5 is an excellent value pick overall for those within the Alexa ecosystem.

The main difference between the Echo Show 5 and the 8 and 15 models is, unsurprisingly, it's small size. The 5 version comes with a 5.5-inch display, and a significantly more affordable price tag than its larger counterparts.

Those looking to start or expand their forays into smart homes can use the Echo Show 5 to control a wide range of Alexa-compatible smart devices, including speakers, lights, doorbells, thermostats, security cameras, and more. This iteration of the Echo Show 5 also includes a physical cover and off switch for the microphones and camera, adding an extra layer of security for the privacy-conscious consumer.