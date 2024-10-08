My favorite 4K UST projector gets a RIDICULOUS $900 discount for Prime Day

I still use a regular TV in the living room, but I switched to projectors in all the other rooms. Projectors deliver a bigger image — I use AWOL Vision's LTV-3000 Pro in the bedroom, and it goes up to 120 inches easily — and they don't take up anywhere as much room. I like ultra short throw (UST) projectors in particular as they're significantly easier to set up and use; you just need to put it next to a wall.

AWOL Vision is an emerging brand in this category, and the LTV-2500 is a standout choice if you need a UST projector that gets bright. It has the same design and hardware as the LTV-3000 Pro, and the only difference is that the projector goes up to 2600 lumen instead of 3000 lumen. The upside is the value; the LTV-2000 usually costs $2,999, but you can pick it up for $2,099 as part of October Prime Day — a savings of $900.

AWOL Vision LTV-2500 4K UST Projector: $2,999 $2,099 at Amazon The LTV-2500 is one of the best UST projectors available at the moment, and a $900 discount makes it that much more enticing. If you wanted to pick up a UST projector but didn't make the switch just yet, this is the best time to do so.

✅Recommended if: You need a bright UST projector with outstanding image and sound quality. The LTV-2500 is among the brightest in its category, the tri-laser tech delivers vibrant visuals, and you even get Dolby Vision integration.

❌Skip this deal if: You need built-in Android TV.

I like the design of the LTV-2500 quite a bit; it has a distinct sci-fi look thanks to the wedge-style aesthetic. It uses tri-laser tech to deliver a bright projection with great color accuracy, and it does a good job rendering HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content. It projects up to a 150-degree image, and has several image modes — including a low-latency option that's ideally suited if you want to game on a projector.

There are three HDMI 2.0 ports (with one ARC), Ethernet, optical out, and a recessed nook to slot in a streaming dongle. This is necessary as the projector has a basic interface without any smarts; I like this method as it means one less interface to deal with, and I recommend using the Shield TV Pro — or the $135 Mecool KM2 Plus Deluxe — to use with the projector.

The biggest barrier to UST projectors is the pricing, particularly with those that use tri-laser tech. That's what makes this deal on the LTV-2500 so alluring; a $900 discount makes the projector that much more accessible, and while $2,099 is still quite a bit of cash, you are getting a terrific 4K UST projector.