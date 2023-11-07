Celebrate Amazon Alexa's birthday with these crazy Black Friday deals

What you need to know

To celebrate Alexa's 9th birthday, Amazon has discounted many of its most popular devices.

The deals cover pretty much every category of Amazon devices, including routers, TVs, and smart displays.

These deals run from now until November 12, and are not part of Amazon's upcoming Black Friday promotion.

We're barely a week into the month of November, and all of the stores have put out their Christmas decorations. In the same vein, the onslaught of holiday deals has already begun, and Amazon is getting in on the fun.

No, this isn't another version of Prime Day, but instead, Amazon Alexa is celebrating its 9th birthday. It was first unveiled back in November of 2014 alongside the original Amazon Echo, but the company's array of smart home products has exploded since then.

The good thing is that the "celebration" consists of saving you a bunch of money on things that you were likely planning to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Amazon has either discounted or bundled a bunch of different products and accessories, including things such as the Echo Show, Kindle Scribe, and even the Fire TV Omni.

We've rounded up a few of the highlights for you to check out, but you'll want to check out the official landing page to see all of the deals.

Amazon releases Black Friday deals to celebrate "Alexa's birthday"

1. Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) w/ Sengled Smart Color Bulb: $149.98 $59.99 This deal isn't for the Echo Show 8 that just launched, but who cares considering that it'll still work just fine and it's almost $90 off? Throw in the free Sengled Smart Color Bulb, and it's a no-brainer.

2. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) w/ Blink Mini: $124.98 $74.98

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids w/ Echo Glow: $129.98 $74.98 Unlike the Echo Show 8 deal, Amazon has discounted its latest Echo Show 5 to celebrate Alexa's 9th birthday. Not only that, but you'll also get a free Blink Mini smart camera while saving $50 in the process.

3. Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi Router: $139.99 $89.99

Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi Router: $199.99 $119.99

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System: $549.99 $399.99 Pretty much all of the latest eero Mesh Wi-Fi systems are on sale for Alexa's birthday. The Pro 6 is great if you just need the basics, but if you need something more robust, the latest Pro 6E system with three access points is a staggering $150 off.

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): $49.99 $29.99 (or $24.99 w/ on-page promo code)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): $59.99 $39.99 'Tis the season for cheap streaming devices, and nobody does it better than Amazon. Both the new Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max are on sale, with select Prime customers being able to save an extra $5 if they don't need the "Max."

5. Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD: $199.99 $119.99

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series: $599.99 $449.99 Maybe now's the time to upgrade your TV before everyone come's over for the holidays. A couple of Amazon's different Fire TV models are on sale, but the Fire TV Omni QLED is easily our favorite deal out of the bunch.