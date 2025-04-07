One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers just scored a ridiculous 45% discount at Amazon

It's not often that good Bluetooth speaker deals come around, let alone a discount on our top devices. For a limited time, Amazon has cut 42% off the purchase price of the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, following the release of the newer-generation Boom 4 last year. Although the Boom 4 came with a few improvements, including the addition of a USB-C port instead of a Micro-USB, the Boom 3 still boasts impressive audio quality, IP67 water and dust resistance, and a solid battery life. It's also easy to pair up with other Ultimate Ears speakers, in case you want to double up while the discount price is available or you already have another one.

This is also the lowest price this speaker has ever been, so it might be worth picking up if you don't mind the outdated micro-USB charging port.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $149.99 $82.85 at Amazon Currently, you can save $67 on the last-gen Ultimate Ears Boom 3 when you get it from Amazon, marking 45% in savings on one of our top Bluetooth speaker picks. This was our favorite Bluetooth speaker for a few reasons upon its release, including its up to 15 hours of battery life, long 150-foot range, and the IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Price comparison: Walmart - $95.00

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a great price on a speaker with industry-leading audio; you want a Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof; you'd prefer a device that can be paired with other speakers.

❌Skip this deal if: you aren't looking for optimal audio and you want to go with something even cheaper than this; you'd rather get a Bluetooth speaker with USB-C charging, like the newer-gen Boom 4.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 has been our top pick for the best overall Bluetooth speaker since its release, but with the Boom 4 now available, you can stand to save substantial amounts of money by simply going last-gen.

The Boom 3 features an impressive 15 hours of battery life per charge, and the ability to pair with other Ultimate Ears speakers for stereo listening. Its IP67 dust and water resistance rating make it super durable and even able to float in water, while it also boasts a range of up to 150 feet.

Still, if you don't mind the extra money, you may want to consider upgrading to the next-gen Boom 4, which sports a fast-charging USB-C port and slightly improved audio. However, the Boom 3 still sounds great, and if you don't really care about the charging cable, this might be a good time to pick one (or more) up.