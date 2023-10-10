Prime Day deals under $100 — this is what I'd buy

The 2023 holiday season is officially underway as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is going on now. There are thousands of deals to be found, and even more money to be saved. But instead of looking at the high-ticket items, we're taking a look at the best October Prime Day deals under $100.

The best part is that these aren't even all of the deals that can be had! Instead, we've broken things up into a few different categories and will be updating this as new deals are found.

Prime Day itself officially began Tuesday, October 10 and most deals last for a full 48 hours until the end of the day on Wednesday, October 11. If you don't find anything today, feel free to check back later: we'll keep updating this list until the big sale wraps up.

Not a Prime member? Fear not, you could always sign up for Amazon's free trial and enjoy all of the benefits of Prime Day without paying anything. And of course, there are always rival sales from other retailers that match or even top the low prices offered by Amazon.

Best smart home deals

Samsung SmartThings Station with Power Adapter: $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon If you need a new hub to tie all of your smart home devices together, you might want to check out the SmartThing Station from Samsung. Not only is it almost 50% off, but it also doubles as a wireless charger for your phone or earbuds. Price comparison: Samsung - $79.99

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon Add some ambient light to any room with the Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp. There are 16 million different colors to choose from, and everything can be controlled with either Alexa or Google Assistant. And for Prime Day, it's down to less than $60.

Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon Create the ultimate immersive home theater experience with the Nanoleaf 4D Kit. You can either control the lighting effects or use the camera and let Nanoleaf do the work for you. This would be an excellent addition to any home for movie night and is currently $20 off. Price comparison: Best Buy - $99.99

Google Nest Thermostat: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon It might not be as fully featured as others, but the Google Nest Thermostat makes it easy to have control over the temperature in your home. It's normally priced at $129 but can be yours for just $89. Price comparison: Best Buy - $89.99 | Target - $89.99

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon Instead of needing a bunch of smart plugs to make your "dumb" accessories "smart," just grab the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip. There are a total of six three-prong outlets, along with three more USB ports. Plug in anything you need, then link it up with either Alexa or Google Assistant. Price comparison: Walmart - $56.99 | Dell - $65.99

Best smart speakers and display deals

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Kasa Smart Plug Mini: $72.98 $23.98 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best cheap smart speakers, and for Prime Day, you can get a free Kasa Smart Plug Mini. Separately, this would cost you almost $80, but for Prime Day in October, both of these will set you back less than $24.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy If you want all the features of Google Assistant and a smart display in a smaller form factor, the Nest Hub is the way to go. It's the best digital picture frame you'll ever have plus it has smart home control, games, and even sleep tracking thanks to the Soli sensor on the front. Price check: $59.99 at Google

Amazon Echo Pop: $39.99 $17.99 at Amazon Alexa, skills, smart home control and everything else it's bigger siblings have to offer is inside this cute little smart speaker. The Amazon Echo Pop is the latest Echo speaker and somehow it's already one of the cheapest things you can buy on Prime Day. Price check: $17.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon While the Echo Dot and Echo Pop are great if you want small speakers, there are some that might want to be able to easily fill the room. That's where the traditional Amazon Echo (4th Gen) comes in, providing incredible sound, while also doubling as a smart home hub. And for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, it's down to just $54.99 Price comparison: Best Buy - $54.99 | Target - $54.99

Best tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 (2022): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon Despite some qualms, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet remains one of the most popular Android tablets out there. Whether you want to play some games, read your favorite books, or catch up on a show, it's small and light enough to throw in any bag. If you don't already have one of these lying around, you can save more than 30% now. Price comparison: Best Buy - $39.99 | Target - $39.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): $179.99 $94.99 at Amazon While Amazon is set to release a new version of the Fire HD 10, the company decided against refreshing the HD 10 Plus. Thanks to that, you'll enjoy a 10.1-inch display, complete with all of Amazon's different services, and it can be yours for almost 50% off. Price comparison: Best Buy - $94.99

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022): $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon Released in 2022, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is up to 30% faster, will last for up to 13 hours, and still includes the great Kid-Friendly case. Plus, parents will enjoy a two-year worry-free guarantee, along with 12 months of Amazon Kids+. All of this can be yours for just $74.99, which is 50% off the retail price. Price comparison: Best Buy - $74.99 | Kohl's - $74.99

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen): $109.99 $74.99 at Amazon Lenovo's 4th Gen Tab M8 sports an 8-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and up to an incredible 16 hours of battery life. For Prime Big Deal Days, you can $35 on this excellent tablet. Price comparison: B&H Photo - $89 | Walmart - $84.91

Lenovo Tab M9: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon Lenovo's Tab M9 features a 9-inch HD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and up to an incredible 13 hours of battery life. And if you get it through Amazon, you'll also get Lenovo's Folio Case, so you won't need to try and find a case to keep your new tablet protected. For Prime Big Deal Days, you can $50 on this excellent tablet. Price comparison: Best Buy - $99.99 | B&H Photo - $104.99

Best charger deals

UGREEN 100W Nexode 4-port USB-C Charger: $74.99 $44.99 at Amazon With this wall charger from UGREEN, you'll enjoy charging speeds up to 100W, making it more than powerful enough for even your laptops. But there are also a total of three USB-C ports and an additional USB-A port, so you can keep all of your devices juiced up. Price comparison: B&H Photo - $44.99 | Walmart - $44.99

Anker Prime 20K PowerBank: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon As noted in the name, this Prime PowerBank from Anker has a 20,000mAh capacity. There's a display on the front letting you know how fast devices are charging, along with how much juice is left. But what's really impressive is that this portable charger can output up to 200W. And if you act quickly, you can save $40 on it over at Amazon. Price comparison: Best Buy - $129.99 | Walmart - $129.99

Baseus PowerCombo Charging Station 65W: $89.99 $52.99 at Amazon Desktop chargers are largely underrated, and the Baseus PowerCombo Charging Station is no exception. It's capable of providing up to 65W charging speeds, while sporting three AC outlets, one USB-A port, one USB-C port, and even a retractable USB-C cable. Best of all, you can control the Charging Station from your phone! Don't forget to apply the on-page coupon to save an extra $10

Anker 737 MagGo Charger: $139.99 $90.99 at Amazon We're still waiting for Android phones to get some MagSafe love with Qi2. But if you plan on upgrading soon, or have an iPhone, you can plan ahead and enjoy Anker's 737 MagGo Charger. This retails for $140, but this excellent charger can be had for just $90 over at Amazon

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen): $79 $59 at Amazon You might have been surprised to see the Pixel 8 launched without a new charging stand. But that's for a good reason, as Google's 2nd Gen Pixel Stand still works incredibly well. And for October's Prime Day, you can save $20. Price comparison: Best Buy - $59 | Google Store - $79

Best headphone deals

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 $59 at Amazon It's been quite awhile since Google updated its Pixel Buds A-Series, but that's for a good reason. These earbuds just keep trucking along, and now, they offer even better value as you can get the A-Series buds for just $59. Price comparison: Best Buy - $59.99 | Target - $59.99

Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds: $179.99 $79.99 at Amazon Jabra is well-known for offering some of the best wireless headphones, and the Elite 7 Active is no different. These offer adjustable ANC, fast charging, and feature an IP57 rating. If you're looking for a set of new workout earbuds, you can save yourself $100 and get them for just $80. Price comparison: Best Buy - $159.99 | Walmart - $99.99

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones: $149.99 $98 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH720N might not be as flashy or as robust as the company's WH-1000XM5s. But these over-ear headphones still offer noise cancelation, an incredible 35 hours of battery life, and are on sale for less than $100. Price comparison: Best Buy - $99.99 | Target - $129.99

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.95 $94.05 at Amazon There's just something about owning a set of Beats headphones that people love. If you've been on the fence about grabbing a set for yourself, now's the chance, as you can save more than 50% and get them for under $95. Price comparison: Target - $99.99 | Best Buy - $129.99