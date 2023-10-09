Why wait for Prime Day? The Galaxy Watch 6 is its lowest-ever price!

We have one more day to wait until the October Prime Day deals begin, but you don't actually have to wait: Amazon has jumped the gun with some excellent prices. Just look at the Galaxy Watch 6, our favorite smartwatch of the year, which is currently $30 off despite launching less than two months ago.

According to our deals tracker, it's the lowest price ever on the best Android watch on the market without needing a trade-in deal — and the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 was already very affordable compared to competing brands. So far, the Samsung pre-Prime Day deals have really impressed us, with up to $300 off its phones and tablets. But the $269 Galaxy Watch 6 takes the cake for affordability, and unlike most Prime Day deals, you don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this one.

Get the lowest price of the year thus far on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $300 $269.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 6 40mm has a 40-hour battery life, thin-bordered 1.3-inch display with sapphire glass, a very lightweight design that's both water-resistant and shock-resistant, a new low-lag Exynos chip with extra RAM, and the promise of at least four years of speedy Wear OS updates. It's the complete package at a very reasonable price, even without the October Prime Day pre-deal!

What makes the Galaxy Watch 6 our favorite? Our review runs through many of the perks, but this is a watch fully packed with health sensors that track your heart health and rhythm, sleep quality, skin temperature, body fat percentage, and other data. It's also among the fastest watches on the market, on par with Apple Watch, and its Wear OS software is co-designed by Google and Samsung to run smoothly.

If you want a reliable Android watch, it's either this or the brand-new Pixel Watch 2, and that's both more expensive and unlikely to go on sale anytime before 2024. If you want to save without compromising on quality, go with the Galaxy Watch 6.