Run, don't walk! These are the Samsung deals to beat during Black Friday 2023
Let these Black Friday Samsung deals get your holiday shopping done without leaving your home.
1. Quick links
2. Editor's picks
3. FAQ
Looking for Black Friday Samsung deals? You've come to the right place! We've scoured the web for the best deals this year and found ways to get hundreds off the best Samsung phones ever. From the Galaxy S23 Ultra to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and even more budget-minded phones like the Galaxy A54 5G are all on sale!
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is at its lowest price ever, coming in at an incredible $899, while the budget-friendly Galaxy A54 is only $324!
Forget going out and braving the crowds, all these deals are available online from the comfort of your couch or bed, so scroll down to find the best deals this Black Friday has brought.
We'll keep adding more deals to this list over the next few days and weeks, so if you don't find anything today, check back later to see what's new.
How are these Black Friday Samsung deals so good?
Quick links
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB:
$599.99$399 at Best Buy - $200 off
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB:
$1,199$899 at Amazon - $300 off!
- Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB:
$449.99$324.99 at Amazon - nearly 30% off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro:
$449.99$331 at Amazon - $118 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:
$299$229 at Amazon - the lowest price yet!
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB:
$1,799.99$1,299.99 at Amazon - $500 off!
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB:
$999$799 at Amazon - $200 off
Editor's picks
1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Free storage upgrade plus up to $1,000 off with trade-in
Essentially a smartphone and a tablet all rolled into one, we called the Galaxy Z Fold 5 the "best large foldable you can buy today" in our 4.5/5-star review. The Z Fold 5 normally retails for $1,799.99, but Samsung and AT&T are offering up to $1,000 off when you trade in your phone, or you can get a straight $500 off by buying it from Amazon without a trade-in!
Price comparison: up to $1,000 off at AT&T with trade-in | Amazon - $1,299.99 | Best Buy - $1,799.99
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: As low as $104.99 with trade-in at Samsung
Samsung's new "Goldilocks phone", the Galaxy S23 FE, just hit store shelves on October 27th, and yet Samsung is offering it for nearly $100 when you trade in your old phone!
Don't have a phone you want to trade in? Grab the unlocked phone from Best Buy via the link below and get $200 off the normal price.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $399.99 | Amazon - $509.99 | FREE with new line at Verizon
3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: As low as $399 at Samsung with trade-in
The best Galaxy ever made is now at the best price we've ever seen! Samsung is offering the phone for as little as $399 when you trade in your old phone. If you don't have one you want to trade in, Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering it for $899 unlocked, which is the lowest unlocked price since the phone launched.
Price comparison: Amazon - $899.99 | Best Buy - $899.99 | Up to $1,000 off at AT&T with trade-in
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: Up to $600 off at Samsung with trade-in
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes everything that made its predecessor a groundbreaking foldable and adds in a new cover display and powerful Snapdragon chip. Get it for as low as $399 at Samsung when you trade in your old phone, or pick up the phone from Amazon today and you'll save a straight $200 without a trade-in. That's really impressive for a phone that's only been out a few months!
Price comparison: Best Buy - $799.99 | Amazon - $799.99 | Free at AT&T with trade-in
5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Free RAM and storage upgrade plus up to $700 off at Samsung with trade-in
As you already know, Samsung produces much more than just smartphones. They also produce some of the best Android tablets that money can buy, including the new Galaxy Tab S9. Samsung is offering a free 12GB RAM and 256GB storage upgrade, plus up to $700 off when you trade in an older phone or tablet. Otherwise, pick it up at your favorite retailer for $120 off. This versatile 256GB slab boasts a vibrant 11-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
Price comparison: Amazon - $799 | Best Buy - $799.99 | Walmart - $799.99
6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro:
$449.99 $369 at Amazon
Even though it's over a year old at this point, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains one of the best Android smartwatches around, complete with loads of battery life and an extra-durable construction. It's not the cheapest price we've ever seen, but $80 off is still pretty darn nice.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $409.99
7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:
$299 FREE with trade-in at Samsung
Nothing is better than free, so if you've got an old smartwatch or phone lying around you can trade it in for a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and get the watch completely free from Samsung! If you'd rather just buy it outright without a trade-in, Amazon and Best Buy are offering it for 23% off right now, making it the lowest price we've seen since it launched in August.
Price comparison: Amazon - $229 | Best Buy - $229
8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: From $49.99 from Samsung when you bundle
If you're planning on buying anything else on this list from Samsung, you might want to consider bundling a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with your purchase. Samsung is knocking $180 off the regular price of the Buds 2 Pro when you do, or you could get them for as little as $84 when you trade-in an old device. Otherwise, get them out the door from Amazon or Best Buy without a trade-in for $159.99. These are my favorite earbuds ever, and I know they'll be your favorite, too!
Price comparison: Amazon - $159.99 | Best Buy - $159.99
9. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE:
$99.99 $69.99 at Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE proves that you don't need to spend a fortune just to get great-sounding earbuds! These come with a portable, rechargeable case and great features Galaxy fans love. Get them at your favorite retailer for 30% off the already normally low price!
Price comparison: Amazon - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.99
FAQ
When do Black Friday sales start?
Black Friday has historically been the day after Thanksgiving, but seasonal sales have been starting much earlier in recent years. Nowadays, the holiday shopping season starts as early as November 1st, with many retailers promoting "Black Friday sales" throughout the full month. Needless to say, it's a lot to keep track of, so we're sharing all of the best tech deals from now through Cyber Monday and beyond.
Should I trade in a phone during Black Friday?
Black Friday sales are the best. There's a reason the day is legendary in the retail world, after all! But the prices can go even lower when you have an older device to trade in, especially popular Samsung phones which hold their value better than some other brands.
And Samsung itself is particularly interested in keeping customers for the long haul, so it offers its best customers the best discounts when they have an older Galaxy device to trade in. Older phones like the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S8 might sell for $50 or less on eBay these days, but Samsung is offering $300-$400 for these old phones when you upgrade to something newer.
That's a unique opportunity that you simply won't get any other time of the year and it proves why you need to trade in your old device on Black Friday!
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
- Patrick FarmereCommerce Editor