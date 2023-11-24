Run, don't walk! These are the Samsung deals to beat during Black Friday 2023

Looking for Black Friday Samsung deals? You've come to the right place! We've scoured the web for the best deals this year and found ways to get hundreds off the best Samsung phones ever. From the Galaxy S23 Ultra to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and even more budget-minded phones like the Galaxy A54 5G are all on sale!

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is at its lowest price ever, coming in at an incredible $899, while the budget-friendly Galaxy A54 is only $324!

Forget going out and braving the crowds, all these deals are available online from the comfort of your couch or bed, so scroll down to find the best deals this Black Friday has brought.

We'll keep adding more deals to this list over the next few days and weeks, so if you don't find anything today, check back later to see what's new.

How are these Black Friday Samsung deals so good?

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449.99 $369 at Amazon Even though it's over a year old at this point, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains one of the best Android smartwatches around, complete with loads of battery life and an extra-durable construction. It's not the cheapest price we've ever seen, but $80 off is still pretty darn nice. Price comparison: Best Buy - $409.99

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 FREE with trade-in at Samsung Nothing is better than free, so if you've got an old smartwatch or phone lying around you can trade it in for a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and get the watch completely free from Samsung! If you'd rather just buy it outright without a trade-in, Amazon and Best Buy are offering it for 23% off right now, making it the lowest price we've seen since it launched in August. Price comparison: Amazon - $229 | Best Buy - $229

8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: From $49.99 from Samsung when you bundle If you're planning on buying anything else on this list from Samsung, you might want to consider bundling a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with your purchase. Samsung is knocking $180 off the regular price of the Buds 2 Pro when you do, or you could get them for as little as $84 when you trade-in an old device. Otherwise, get them out the door from Amazon or Best Buy without a trade-in for $159.99. These are my favorite earbuds ever, and I know they'll be your favorite, too! Price comparison: Amazon - $159.99 | Best Buy - $159.99

9. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99.99 $69.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE proves that you don't need to spend a fortune just to get great-sounding earbuds! These come with a portable, rechargeable case and great features Galaxy fans love. Get them at your favorite retailer for 30% off the already normally low price! Price comparison: Amazon - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.99

FAQ

When do Black Friday sales start?

Black Friday has historically been the day after Thanksgiving, but seasonal sales have been starting much earlier in recent years. Nowadays, the holiday shopping season starts as early as November 1st, with many retailers promoting "Black Friday sales" throughout the full month. Needless to say, it's a lot to keep track of, so we're sharing all of the best tech deals from now through Cyber Monday and beyond.

Should I trade in a phone during Black Friday?

Black Friday sales are the best. There's a reason the day is legendary in the retail world, after all! But the prices can go even lower when you have an older device to trade in, especially popular Samsung phones which hold their value better than some other brands.

And Samsung itself is particularly interested in keeping customers for the long haul, so it offers its best customers the best discounts when they have an older Galaxy device to trade in. Older phones like the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S8 might sell for $50 or less on eBay these days, but Samsung is offering $300-$400 for these old phones when you upgrade to something newer.

That's a unique opportunity that you simply won't get any other time of the year and it proves why you need to trade in your old device on Black Friday!