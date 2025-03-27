Forget the Fenix 8 — save hundreds on Garmin watches during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Our favorite Garmin Forerunner, Venu, Instinct, and Vivoactive watches have major discounts, but the Epix and Fenix deals are the biggest.
Garmin deals are too rare and fleeting to ignore. Amazon's Big Spring Sale discounts many of the best Garmin watches, but some of the best deals have already sold out — aside from iffy third-party sellers on Amazon. As someone who's reviewed a dozen+ Garmin watches in the last couple of years, I'll point you to my favorites at every price point so you can grab one quickly!
My first recommendation for new Garmin users is the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for $217 ($83 off) because it offers a great all-around introduction to the core Garmin features like enhanced Body Battery, sleep coaching, Garmin Coach, workout guidance with animated reps, post-workout benefit with recovery time suggestions, and dozens of sports modes.
But for more serious Garmin power users, most of your favorite current- and last-gen models are anywhere from $50 to $250 off. As much as I loved the $1,100 Garmin Fenix 8, its upsides are harder to sell when you can buy the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for $250 off ($649) or the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 for $250 off ($649). Either watch will give you 90% of the same premium tools for a major discount.
Otherwise, these are the best Garmin watch deals still available on Amazon or Best Buy!
- 1. Garmin Vivoactive 5:
was $299now $219 - $83 off
- 2. Garmin Instinct 2 Solar:
was $399now $299 - $100 off
- 3. Garmin Forerunner 955:
was $499now $349 - $150 off
- 4. Garmin Forerunner 265:
was $449now $399 - $50 off
- 5. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar:
was $449now $289 - $160 off
- 6. Garmin Venu 3S:
was $449now $399 - $50 off
- 7. Garmin Forerunner 255:
was $349now $229 - $120 off
- 8. Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2:
was $899now $649 - $250 off
- 9. Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar:
was $899now $649 - $250 off
- 10. Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar:
was $999now $749 - $250 off
These are the best Garmin watch deals for the Amazon Big Spring Sale
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the perfect beginner Garmin watch, with a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED display, fun aluminum color finishes instead of the brand's usual polymer, an impressive 11-day battery life with accurate all-systems GNSS tracking, and core Garmin tools like Garmin Coach and Body Battery.
Also at Best Buy - $219.99
While the Instinct 3 series isn't discounted yet, the Instinct 2 Solar still offers "unlimited" battery life if you spend a few hours outside per day. It has more robust training software than the Vivoactive, like daily workout suggestions, training readiness, and training load, but you'll have to accept the lower-res, grayscale MIP display.
The Garmin Forerunner 955 is a fantastic, long-lived watch with serious training tools for runners, cyclists, triathletes, and more. It lasts 15 days, or 20 if you buy the 955 Solar for $399 ($150 off), with fantastic multi-band GPS accuracy. Its only downside in my mind is the MIP display, but since the 965 with AMOLED costs $549 with the same features, it's hard not to pick the 955 at this price.
Also at Best Buy - $349.99
The Garmin Forerunner 265 has topped our list of the best running watches for a couple of years, with all the core training load / readiness / status tools and top-class GPS accuracy. It misses a couple of 955 features like topographic maps and real-time stamina, but if you really want that AMOLED display and can't afford the 965, this is your best bet.
Also at Best Buy - $399
The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is the rugged, longer-lasting upgrade over the 2 Solar that I'd recommend for serious adventurer types who need months of battery life, better GPS accuracy, and a built-in flashlight. Check our Instinct 3 vs. 2X vs. 2 guide to see how the three generations compare and if you need the newer generation; the only reason to buy the Instinct 2 over the 2X is that it's not quite as massive.
The Garmin Venu 3 tops our list of the best fitness watches across brands. It's a fancier mainstream model than what the Vivoactive 5 offers, with a stainless steel bezel, built-in mic and speaker for Bluetooth calling, ECG and skin temperature readings, doubled music storage, a gyroscope for better wrist tracking, and an altimeter for tracking elevation on hikes or stair-climbs. It's pricier, but it is worth the extra cost.
Also at Best Buy - $399
Just like with the 955, the Forerunner 255 has almost all the same perks as the 265 minus the AMOLED display and (crucially) training readiness. You still get training load data, recommended daily runs based on whether you need more anaerobic or low aerobic activity to improve your VO2 Max, and excellent battery life. If you like MIP displays, this sale price is a steal; if you want music storage and wi-fi, the 255 Music version is $249 ($150 off).
Also at Best Buy - $229
Now we're getting into true Fenix 8 replacement territory. The Epix series was how Garmin tested AMOLED displays on flagship watches before giving the Fenix 8 one. The Epix Pro has comparable 16-day battery life, full mapping options, flashlight, premium sports modes, and almost everything else you could want except Bluetooth calling and dive-proofing.
Why pick the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar over the Epix Pro Gen 2? Simple: For the same price, you get a larger, more scratch-resistant MIP display that's more readable in direct sunlight and lasts 37 days with solar instead of 16 or 122 GPS hours instead of 42. Only the Fenix 8 Solar or Enduro 3 will win for battery life, and the 7X saves you hundreds over those.
Also at Best Buy - $691
The Fenix 7X Pro and normal 7X have near-identical stats in most key areas, but this model gives you the new Elevate v5 sensor with better heart rate data, ECG readings, and skin temperature for better sleep data. That may not be worth the $100 extra for some, but power users will want the best tech available!
Michael is Android Central's resident expert on wearables and fitness. Before joining Android Central, he freelanced for years at Techradar, Wareable, Windows Central, and Digital Trends. Channeling his love of running, he established himself as an expert on fitness watches, testing and reviewing models from Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Apple, COROS, Polar, Amazfit, Suunto, and more.
