Forget the Fenix 8 — save hundreds on Garmin watches during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Garmin deals are too rare and fleeting to ignore. Amazon's Big Spring Sale discounts many of the best Garmin watches, but some of the best deals have already sold out — aside from iffy third-party sellers on Amazon. As someone who's reviewed a dozen+ Garmin watches in the last couple of years, I'll point you to my favorites at every price point so you can grab one quickly!

My first recommendation for new Garmin users is the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for $217 ($83 off) because it offers a great all-around introduction to the core Garmin features like enhanced Body Battery, sleep coaching, Garmin Coach, workout guidance with animated reps, post-workout benefit with recovery time suggestions, and dozens of sports modes.

But for more serious Garmin power users, most of your favorite current- and last-gen models are anywhere from $50 to $250 off. As much as I loved the $1,100 Garmin Fenix 8, its upsides are harder to sell when you can buy the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for $250 off ($649) or the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 for $250 off ($649). Either watch will give you 90% of the same premium tools for a major discount.

Otherwise, these are the best Garmin watch deals still available on Amazon or Best Buy!

These are the best Garmin watch deals for the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy Now we're getting into true Fenix 8 replacement territory. The Epix series was how Garmin tested AMOLED displays on flagship watches before giving the Fenix 8 one. The Epix Pro has comparable 16-day battery life, full mapping options, flashlight, premium sports modes, and almost everything else you could want except Bluetooth calling and dive-proofing.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Amazon Why pick the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar over the Epix Pro Gen 2? Simple: For the same price, you get a larger, more scratch-resistant MIP display that's more readable in direct sunlight and lasts 37 days with solar instead of 16 or 122 GPS hours instead of 42. Only the Fenix 8 Solar or Enduro 3 will win for battery life, and the 7X saves you hundreds over those. Also at Best Buy - $691