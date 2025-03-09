Best Buy launches $160 OFF the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for a limited time

Those who know where to look can find Samsung smartwatch deals every so often, but if you're looking for a classic bezel, now might be your chance. Best Buy has launched a $160 discount on this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, representing 37% in savings. We love the Watch 6 Classic for its timeless design and bezel, along with the capable Wear OS, a wide range of health monitoring features, a BIA sensor, and more.

Samsung launched the Watch 6 classic in 2023, offering an upgraded processing chipset and a larger display, along with the reintroduction of the rotating bezel. This particular deal is for the 47mm screen version, in either a green watchface on a black band, or white on silver. You can also get a slightly smaller discount on the more affordable 43mm band, if you're looking to save a few extra bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): $429.99 $269.99 at Best Buy The aesthetically-pleasing Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is currently 37% off at Best Buy. Upon its release, many were excited to see the Watch 6 Classic's physical bezel. It also features improved performance from past generations with the Exynos W930 chipset, and the larger display option makes it even higher-resolution. At a $160 discount, this might not be a bad time to consider the wearable, especially if you were already in the market. Price comparison: Amazon - $269.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a smartwatch with a more premium look than most modern options; you like having a watch with a physical bezel; you need a watch with health monitoring features such as a BIA sensor, temperature monitoring, or sleep and heart rate tracking.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a watch that has industry-leading battery life; you'd prefer a super-sleek watch design; you don't care for a physical bezel or prefer the more-modern look of the Watch 6.

We think the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers the best Android watch design out there, as helped along by the use of stainless steel for the casing, and the large display with a more-traditional watch look. The welcome return of a physical bezel also provided a nice tactile experience for users that makes a satisfying click when rotated.

Additionally, the Watch 6 Classic is backed by the same powerful Exynos W930 chipset as the Watch 6, along with several health monitoring options, from heart rate and fitness sensors to temperature, sleep, and general health tracking.