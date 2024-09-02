Best Buy's Labor Day sale just knocked $100 OFF the price of the Garmin Forerunner 965 — but don't wait too long

Getting a good deal on a smartwatch can be tricky, but Labor Day sales can help. For the holiday weekend, Best Buy has knocked $100 off the Garmin Forerunner 965, which is a capable smartwatch that boasts super-accurate GPS and a wide range of health and fitness features. Users really like the watch's beautiful AMOLED display, along with its long-lasting battery, and its many useful health and fitness features such as sleep and heart rate monitoring.

Garmin Forerunner 965: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy The Garmin Forerunner 965 is $100 off at Best Buy right now, marking a great price on what is otherwise considered an expensive watch. The Forerunner 965 is similar to the last-generation 955, though it comes with some major improvements to mapping and the display. It features sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and several fitness tools, and its battery can last weeks in the regular smartwatch mode. Price comparison: Walmart - $509.99 | Amazon - $499.99

✅Recommended if: you want a smartwatch with a really good-looking screen; you need something that's super-precise when using GPS and HRM; you want a smartwatch with a long battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you need something that offers AFib detection; you're looking to spend less on a smartwatch; you want a watch that supports Outdoor Plus.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is a top-tier smartwatch, offering battery life times of up to 23 days per charge when used in smartwatch mode. It also comes with 32GB of storage, a bright 1.4-inch AMOLED display, and 5ATM water resistance, boasting sensors for GPS, HRM, and more. You can also use NFC and Garmin Pay with this watch to make purchases.

A couple of the downsides of Forerunner 965 include the fact that it doesn't support Garmin's Outdoor Plus mapping feature, and it also doesn't include AFib detection. Otherwise, this is a pretty solid deal on a high-quality smartwatch.