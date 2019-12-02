This Cyber Monday is offering unheard of deals on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles. This is the cheapest you'll ever find Sony's machine ahead of the PS5, so now's the time to pull the trigger while they're on sale. Whether you're looking for a bundle with a few of PlayStation's greatest hits or just the console itself, you'll find something you're looking for. PS4 Slim - Only on PlayStation Up first is the Only on PlayStation PS4 Slim bundle. What usually goes for $300 by itself is discounted to a cool $200, plus three of PlayStation's best games (God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us Remastered) are thrown is. Pick up this 1TB console and never worry about extra storage. Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals

PS4 Pro - Only on PlayStation This lightning deal is going fast, so don't miss out on it when you have the chance. Grab Sony's most powerful console plus three of its best games for the low price of just $300. Considering the console alone goes for $400, this is a steal you should take advantage of while you can.

PS4 Slim 500GB - Greatest Hits This deal comes from across the pond but you can get it through Amazon US. It features a 500GB PlayStation 4 Slim and comes with Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us Remastered. You'll see a theme here of Sony offering bundles with its exclusives games, and that's because they're just so good.

PS4 Pro For those only interested in a console itself, you can grab the PlayStation 4 Pro for $300. Nothing special is thrown in, but it beats paying the $400 it usually costs. That extra $100 can go a long way towards your holiday shopping this year.

PSVR Looking to spice up your gaming life? Try out PlayStation VR. The virtual reality scene has a long way to go, but it's making great strides every day. PSVR is easily one of the most accessible headsets on the market, and it can be yours this Cyber Monday.

We'll be sure to keep an eye out for more Cyber Monday deals on PlayStation 4 consoles and accessories as we see them, so keep posted to Android Central for the very best. These deals tend to sell out fast, so don't wait out. They won't get any cheaper than they are right now.