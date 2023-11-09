I just scored a 50-inch 4K smart TV for $200 during Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you haven't noticed, retailers all across the web have begun launching their Black Friday deals early, showcasing major discounts on phones, wearables, tablets, and yes, smart TVs. Head to Amazon now, for instance, and you can save an epic 33% on this 50-inch 4K smart TV by Insignia.

This Black Friday deal is notable for a few reasons. For one, it's pretty unusual to find a smart TV of this size for less than $300, let alone one that delivers picture in vivid 4K. It's also a return to the lowest price that we've ever seen for the Insignia F30 Series, matching the record low that we saw briefly back in July. The big question now is whether the 4K TV will stay this cheap or drop even lower as we approach Black Friday. Fortunately, thanks to this $200 price tag, there's very little risk.

Get a 50-inch 4K smart TV for just $200 this Black Friday

Insignia 50" F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon Black Friday is still two weeks away, but you can head to Amazon now and snag a 50-inch 4K Fire TV for just $200, a 33% drop from the set's usual retail price. It may not be the most high-tech TV on the planet, but the F30 Series nevertheless boasts stunning 4K UHD picture, DTS Studio Sound audio, and a hands-free Alexa Voice Remote. Price tracker: Best Buy - $199.99 | Walmart - $429.99

Want to spend even less? This Fire TV is just $89.99