Whoa! The best phone of 2023 just crashed to a record low price, days ahead of Black Friday
Brace yourself for Black Friday savings.
We're still a week out from Black Friday, but we've already seen enough record-breaking phone deals to make this one for the history books. Case in point: if you head to Amazon right now, you can already get a whopping $200 carved off the price of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which just so happens to be our favorite phone release of the year.
This is the largest discount that the unlocked Pixel 8 Pro has ever received, no strings attached and no eligibility requirements whatsoever; simply add the phone to your cart and the deal is yours. Typically retailing for around $999 for the 128GB version, the Google Pixel 8 Pro topped our list of the best Android phones of 2023 because of its elegant, memorable design, ultra-efficient Tensor G3 chipset, and enough software support to keep it running at the top of its game for years to come. And of course, you get all of the AI-powered features and camera tech that the brand has become known for.
Sure, one could argue that the ultra-premium Galaxy S23 Ultra was the more powerful and grandiose phone to drop this year, but when it comes down to balance and bang for the buck, the Pixel 8 Pro is the one to beat.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro crashes to just $799 ahead of Black Friday
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB:
$999 $799 at Amazon
The Google Pixel 8 Pro, our top pick for the best Android phone of the year, has just dropped to $799 during Amazon's Black Friday sale. This is the cheapest that the unlocked phone has ever been by a considerable margin, and it's highly unlikely that the price will drop more, so don't miss this opportunity!
This particular discount is for the 128GB version, but you can also save 19% and 17% on the 256GB and 512GB models, respectively.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $799 | Google Store - $799
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.