Whoa! The best phone of 2023 just crashed to a record low price, days ahead of Black Friday

We're still a week out from Black Friday, but we've already seen enough record-breaking phone deals to make this one for the history books. Case in point: if you head to Amazon right now, you can already get a whopping $200 carved off the price of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which just so happens to be our favorite phone release of the year.

This is the largest discount that the unlocked Pixel 8 Pro has ever received, no strings attached and no eligibility requirements whatsoever; simply add the phone to your cart and the deal is yours. Typically retailing for around $999 for the 128GB version, the Google Pixel 8 Pro topped our list of the best Android phones of 2023 because of its elegant, memorable design, ultra-efficient Tensor G3 chipset, and enough software support to keep it running at the top of its game for years to come. And of course, you get all of the AI-powered features and camera tech that the brand has become known for.

Sure, one could argue that the ultra-premium Galaxy S23 Ultra was the more powerful and grandiose phone to drop this year, but when it comes down to balance and bang for the buck, the Pixel 8 Pro is the one to beat.

