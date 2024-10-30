This 'surprising' Motorola Razr just scored a 50% discount at Best Buy, and the Black Friday sales haven't even started

Many retailers have been launching incredible Motorola phone deals ahead of Black Friday 2024, and this one's no different. The unlocked Motorola Razr (2023) is a straight half off at Best Buy right now, marking $350 in savings on a reliable last-gen flip phone. The 2023 Razr includes a much smaller and less interactive cover screen than the 2024, which was outfitted with a full-size touch screen. If you don't mind this, however, the 2023 Razr is a solid foldable effort, featuring Motorola's luxurious vegan leather backing, awesome battery life, and a beautiful inner display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Razr (2023): $699.99 $349.99 at Best Buy The 2023 Motorola Razr is half off its normal price at Best Buy right now, which is a pretty great deal if you don't mind going with a last-gen phone. This configuration features 128GB of storage, wireless charging, and a 6.9-inch AMOLED display that's fun to use. While some may prefer a more functional, larger cover display, others may not mind the small info screen on the 2023 Razr—especially if it means saving $350. Activate the device through a carrier at Best Buy and you'll get an additional $100 off. Price comparison: Amazon - $349.99 | Walmart - $454.99

✅Recommended if: you want an affordable foldable phone and don't mind going with one from 2023; you've liked other Motorola phones with Android OS; having a vibrant display with smooth performance is a priority to you.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer a full-size, usable cover screen, as was included on the 2024 Razr; you need industry-leading cameras or other hardware; you aren't looking for a foldable phone.

We called the 2023 version of the Motorola Razr one of the 'most surprising phones this year' back when it was released, and with its nice overall design and the vegan leather backing, it still feels like a premium phone today.

The 2023 Razr offers over a day's worth of battery life, a 32MP front-facing camera, and a 64MP rear-facing camera. It also has 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU for reliable performance. It also includes an IP52 water and dust resistance rating, and has a fairly durable hinge and overall build that users like.

While the 2024 version got a handful of small upgrades, the main difference between the 2023 and 2024 Razr models is this year's inclusion of a full-size cover screen that you can actually use. If you don't mind the small informational-only screen included on the 2023 model, or if you're just a casual phone user who wants a foldable phone, then you probably won't have an issue here.