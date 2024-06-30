Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr 2023: Is the new phone better?

Motorola Razr 2024 Buy at Motorola The improved Motorola The Motorola Razr 2024 has a more prominent 3.6-inch external display, allowing you to do more without opening your phone. The improved 15W wireless charging will get you ready sooner to use Bluetooth 5.4 as quickly as possible. For 15W wireless charging

Bigger external display

Great colors

Improved software

IPX8 dust and waterproof rating Against No headphone jack

No charger in the box

No ultrawide camera Motorola Razr 2023 $429.99 at Walmart Check Amazon The one with the smaller display The Motorola Razr 2023 has a 1.6-inch external display and 5W of wireless charging but comes with a higher 2,640 x 1,080 resolution and a 64MP primary camera compared to the 50MP on the newer model. The battery can get you through your day thanks to the 4,200mAh cell. For 144Hz refresh rate

64MP main camera

More color options

Higher resolution on the primary camera Against Smaller external 1.5-inch OLED display

5W wireless charging

No charger in the box

No headphone jack

Only 128GB of storage

Poor video performance

An initial Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr 2023 comparison shows that changes to the newer model could entice you to upgrade by simply looking at the external display. With a more prominent display, you can do more without opening your phone. Fortunately, Motorola has finally made the changes many users sought.

The Motorola Razr 2024 is available along with the Razr Plus 2024, but if you want to keep things simple, you must compare the two models to see which one is best for you. The cheaper Android phone may not have all the perks you would find on the Plus model, but it still has a lot to offer. Let's break down what both models offer to see if you stay with the older model.

Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr 2023: Design

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The two Motorola Razr models are virtually identical in dimensions: 6.7 x 2.9 x 0.29 inches (open) and 3.5 x 2.9 x 0.62 inches (closed). Both models also share the vegan leather look and have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, but they have different color options.

Not everything is the same in the Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr 2023 scenario since the 2023 model has an IP52 rating. This means that it is almost dust-tight but will suffer water damage with a water-resistance rating of 2, so the device is only protected against water dripping at an angle of 15 degrees. The older Motorola also has a tiny external display that is only good for reading notifications and forces you to open your phone to do anything else.

It also features various features from the Plus model, such as the aluminum chassis and hinge. You can turn on the mobile hotspot display from the cover screen, something you can't do on the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5.

On the other hand, the newer Motorola Razr 2024 has an improved IPX8 rating, making it water-resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. However, it does not have a rating for dust resistance, which doesn't necessarily mean it does have one, but Motorola didn't put it through testing. The external display, however, is a game changer for the newer Motorola since it features a more prominent display that allows you to use various apps without opening your phone. The color options for this model include Beach Sand, Koala Grey, and Spritz Orange.

The Razr 2024's hinge is 30% smaller than last year's model, resulting in a less noticeable crease on the screen. We'll discuss the display in more detail in the following section.

Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr 2023: Display

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The size of the 6.9-inch, 2640 x 1080, pOLED resolution inner display remains the same for both models.

The Motorola Razr 2024 has an improved peak brightness of 3,000 nits for the inner display (120Hz refresh rate) and 1,700 for the external display. You can also count on the Water Touch technology, which allows your phone to understand your input while standing out in the rain correctly—the exact feature you would find on the OnePlus 12 smartphone. You also enjoy display features such as Attentive Display, which helps keep your screen on while looking at it.

The external display gives way to a 3.6-inch flexible AMOLED screen with a 1056 x 1066 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch rate. There is also a dedicated Spotify panel to control your playlist and a Bose panel. If you decide to use the rear cameras, your friends can preview the picture you're taking.

The Motorola Razr 2023 has a strip on an external display that is 1.5 inches in size and can be used as a viewfinder for selfies. You cannot do much in the external display due to its small size, but it's not entirely useless since you can easily swipe to view different notifications. The brightness on the Razr 2023 is less than the newer model, with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits for the internal display and 1,00 for the external OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr 2023: Hardware

(Image credit: Motorola)

Nothing has changed regarding battery life since the 2024 and 2023 Razr models share a 4,200mAh battery, giving you about 10 hours of usage and 30W wired charging. They also share 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, Dual Atmos featuring Spatial Sound, and three microphones.

The hardware difference between the two Motorola phones is that the Motorola Razr 2024 comes with 15W wireless charging and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, which gives smooth performance for an upper mid-range processor. The newer model only offers 256 GB storage and no expandable storage option. The camera specification has changed since the newer Motorola drops to a 50MP primary camera with a 12.6 ultrawide (no telephoto) camera on the rear.

The sensor on the newer model will give you a fingerprint reader, proximity and light sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, eCompass, hall sensor, and barometer.

The Motorola Razr 2023 has a lower wireless charging speed of 5W but makes up for it with a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It also has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor but no headphone jack. The older Motorola has the same sensors but with the Ultra-Sonic sensor to add.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Razr 2024 Motorola Razr 2023 OS Android 14 Android 13 Display 6.9-inch pOLED 2640 x 1080 inner display, 3.6-inch pOLED 1056 x 1066 external display 6.9-inch pOLED 2640 x 1080 inner display, 1.6-inch pOLED 194 x 368 external display Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB UFS 2.2 128GB UFS 2.2 Cameras 32MP front-facing camera, 50MP/13MP ultrawide rear camera 32MP front-facing camera, 64MP/13MP ultrawide camera Ingress Protection IPX8 IP52 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6e, NFC Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6e, NFC Battery 4,200mAh non-removable 4,200mAh non-removable Wireless charging Yes, 15W Yes, 5W Dimensions 73.99 171.30 x 7.25mm (Open), 73.99 171.30 x 7.25mm (Open), Weight 188g 188.6g Colors Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange Sage Green, Vanialla Cream, Summer Lilac, Cherry Blossom

Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr 2023: Software

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Both models will get three years of Android updates and four years of security support.

If you want Android 14 with Hello UX (latest UI), the Motorola Razr 2024 might sound more appealing. The Hello UX brings features such as Ready For connectivity to connect your smartphone to a PC. The newer model isn't packed with many AI features you would find on the Razr Plus 2024 model, but it does come with some room for Google's Gemini Nano. You can access the feature from the cover screen by long pressing the power button.

You can also enjoy Moto AI features such as " Catch me up," which summarizes your notifications. There is also "Pay attention," which launches recording features. If you need to save something on your screen, you can use the " Remember this" feature.

The Motorola Razr 2023 comes with Android 14 and My UX (older UI) out of the box. You won't find a long list of AI features since this model came out before companies added all those fun features to their phones. The older UI is more limited when it comes to customization.

Motorola Razr 2024 vs. Razr 2023: Is it worth the upgrade?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Motorola Razr 2024 will be available on T-Mobile on July 10 and on Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola on July 24. You can also find the latest Motorola on Consumer Cellular and Xfinity Mobile on July 24. The Razr 2024 will go on sale for $699, while you can currently get the 2023 version for $449 unlocked at Amazon.

The bigger external screen and all the AI features found on the Razr 2024 make it a huge reason to upgrade. You can do so much more on the bigger screen, the newer UI, and all the AI features that come with the new model. The upgrade is a good idea if you like the idea of doing more with the external display.

Motorola Razr 2024 Buy from Motorola The one with the AI features The Motorola Razr 2024 comes with a bigger 3.6-inch display where you can skip songs on your Spotify playlist. You also get more water protection with the IPX8 rating and more 15W wireless charging power.