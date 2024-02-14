Listen up: the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $130 off at Best Buy right now!

This deal on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones probably won't last long, especially since Bose has already started rolling out the updated QuietComfort line, officially dropping the "45" moniker. Nevertheless, Best Buy is currently offering $130 off the original price of the last-generation QC 45 headphones, which still feature active noise cancellation, 22 hours of battery life per charge, and EQ controls through the Bose Music App. This is a great affordable headphones option for those who are willing to go with a previous generation to knock a few more bucks off the purchase price.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: $ 329 $199 at Best Buy These powerful last-generation headphones still boast a lot of great qualities, including active noise cancellation, 22 hours of battery life, and impressive sound for having debuted in 2021. Plus, adjust EQ controls and more from the Bose Music App, and choose between two ANC modes. With $130 off their MSRP at Best Buy, these headphones come at a cheaper price than any of the current-generation QC headphones, with the promise of high-quality Bose sound. Price Comparison: Walmart - $219

✅Recommended if: you like to use your headphones in loud, public places that require active noise cancellation; you prefer the over-ear headphone design to earbuds; you're looking for a pair of headphones that prioritizes comfort.

❌Skip this deal if: you want to be able to turn active noise cancellation all the way off; you would rather spend a little more to get the latest QuietComfort models.

Comparable to the Sony WH-1000XM5, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are a great pair of noise-canceling headphones that are comfortable to wear and can be used for up to 22 hours per charge. Speaking of charge, these can add about 3 hours of listening time per 15-minute charge period with a USB-C cable. You can also toggle between two noise-canceling modes, "Normal" or "Aware," the latter of which turns up the volume of surrounding noise for when you need to remain alert in public.

Still, most of the best noise-canceling headphones offer the ability to turn the feature all the way off, which you can't do with the QC 45s or the newer generation Bose headphones.