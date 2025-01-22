That's not a typo: you can already carve over $1,000 OFF the Galaxy S25 Ultra with Samsung's preorder deal
Here's how it works.
Samsung's latest smartphone lineup has finally been revealed, but if you're like me, you'll need a pretty great deal if you want to preorder the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Fortunately, Samsung has delivered once again.
Preorder the super-powered smartphone ahead of its February 7th release date and you'll be eligible to receive up to $900 off when you trade in, plus up to $300 of instant Samsung credit, depending on the storage configuration you choose.
Considering that the phone starts at $1,299.99, this means that you could get the 512GB version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra for as little as $399.99. I've seen a lot of Galaxy S25 preorder deals today, but this offer reigns as one of the best.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra scores a major preorder discount
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: $1,419.99 From $399.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung
The Galaxy S25 series is set to hit store shelves on February 7th, but you can preorder the Galaxy S25 Ultra starting today and pay as little as $399.99 when you trade in an eligible device. The offer includes a free storage boost, plus you get access to exclusive color variants and some additional discounts when you bundle your preorder with other Samsung accessories.
👀Alternative deal: Get a free $200 gift card when you preorder the Galaxy S25 Ultra from Best Buy
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may have just been announced a few hours ago, but our hands-on review showcases a powerful device with a new look, upgraded hardware, and some of the most advanced AI features found on any smartphone to date. The phone boasts ridiculously-fast performance thanks to the customized Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, plus you get a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a lighter construction than its predecessor, and a guaranteed seven years of OS/security upgrades, straight out of the box.
Now, of course, not everything is perfect with the S25 Ultra. There's been no significant improvement to the Ultra's charging speeds, the price is still too high, and if you don't care about AI features, you'd probably be better off going with a more-affordable Android flagship, like the OnePlus 13. But if you like to be on the cutting edge of smartphone technology and you can get a good deal, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might just be the premium device for you.
A premium phone deserves premium protection. Keep your new phone safe with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases, you'll thank me later!
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
-
me just sayingI would be going for it if I did not just get the fold a couple of months ago.Reply
-