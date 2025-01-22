That's not a typo: you can already carve over $1,000 OFF the Galaxy S25 Ultra with Samsung's preorder deal

Samsung's latest smartphone lineup has finally been revealed, but if you're like me, you'll need a pretty great deal if you want to preorder the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Fortunately, Samsung has delivered once again.

Preorder the super-powered smartphone ahead of its February 7th release date and you'll be eligible to receive up to $900 off when you trade in, plus up to $300 of instant Samsung credit, depending on the storage configuration you choose.

Considering that the phone starts at $1,299.99, this means that you could get the 512GB version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra for as little as $399.99. I've seen a lot of Galaxy S25 preorder deals today, but this offer reigns as one of the best.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra scores a major preorder discount

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may have just been announced a few hours ago, but our hands-on review showcases a powerful device with a new look, upgraded hardware, and some of the most advanced AI features found on any smartphone to date. The phone boasts ridiculously-fast performance thanks to the customized Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, plus you get a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a lighter construction than its predecessor, and a guaranteed seven years of OS/security upgrades, straight out of the box.

Now, of course, not everything is perfect with the S25 Ultra. There's been no significant improvement to the Ultra's charging speeds, the price is still too high, and if you don't care about AI features, you'd probably be better off going with a more-affordable Android flagship, like the OnePlus 13. But if you like to be on the cutting edge of smartphone technology and you can get a good deal, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might just be the premium device for you.

