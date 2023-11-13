Skip Black Friday, the best-looking phone on the market just hit a record low price

The year's biggest shopping event is just over a week away, and yet several retailers have launched an early Black Friday OnePlus 11 deal that makes the upcoming sales seem almost unnecessary. Head to Amazon at this very moment and you can grab the OnePlus 11 for just $549.99. That's the cheapest that the eye-catching flagship has ever been, no strings attached and no trade-in required. The retailer will even sweeten the deal by throwing in six months of YouTube Premium and Google One with your purchase.

As we describe in our OnePlus 11 review, this is arguably the most unique-looking phone that money can buy today, complete with a futuristic camera housing inspired by the look of a black hole, a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display, and a matte finish that just feels great to hold. The phone stands out just as much under the hood too, thanks to the inclusion of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, reliable 5,000mAh battery, and the best camera tech on any OnePlus phone to date. It's no wonder the OnePlus 11 earned the "best design" spot in our list of the best Android phones of 2023.

The eye-catching OnePlus 11 just crashed to a record low price