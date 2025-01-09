Samsung releases its newest smartphone with a 50% discount (and it's not the one you think)

Cheap smartphone lovers, rejoice: the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G has just landed in the U.S. with a massive trade-in deal in tow. While everyone else is waiting for the arrival of the Galaxy S25 series on January 22nd, you can pick up the budget device today and receive up to $99 in trade-in credit. Since the phone typically starts at $199.99, that adds up to about 50% off the brand new Galaxy.

The Galaxy A16 5G goes global (and gets even cheaper)

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 128GB: $199.99 From $100.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung The Galaxy A16 5G just launched in the U.S. this morning, but you can already save up to $99 when you process a qualified trade-in through Samsung. Even without the discount, the budget phone offers a ton of bang for the buck with its vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos processor, and six years of guaranteed OS updates. 👀Alternative deal: get a free $25 gift card when you buy the Galaxy A16 5G from Best Buy

✅Recommended if: you want an affordable smartphone that doesn't skimp on premium features; you want long software support; you have a budget of around 200 bucks.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford to spend a little more on a better phone; you don't want to go through the hassle of a trade-in.

Destined to earn a spot in our list of the best Android phones under $200, the Galaxy A16 5G proves that you don't need to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy modern flagship features. The device boasts a glorious FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery, and a IP54 water/dust resistance rating. The Exynos 1330 chipset is also pretty decent, but the A16's biggest selling point has to be the six years of guaranteed software updates. That means that you could bring the cheap Android phone into the next decade before it starts to feel obsolete.

In addition to the trade-in savings, Samsung will also hook you up with three months of Peacock Premium, two months of Adobe Lightroom, and 50% off the Galaxy Fit 3 smartwatch when you purchase the two devices together. Can we expect similar offers when the Galaxy S25 preorder deals go live? Only time will tell, but I certainly hope so.