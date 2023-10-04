October Prime Day Samsung deals — $300 off Z Fold 5, free gift cards, and more

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is scheduled for October 10th and 11th, but we're getting a jump on things by gathering some of the best early Samsung deals now. We're already seeing a ton of significant price drops on everything from iconic flagships to innovative foldable phones, so why wait another week to save on a sweet new device?

These prices may drop even further when the Prime Big Deal Days phone deals officially go live, but I've been working in the e-commerce space for nearly a decade and can give you a pretty good idea of what to expect and when to buy. For example, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is sitting with a historic 17% discount at Amazon at this very moment, and while I can't guarantee anything, I'd be surprised if it dropped much further once the big sale hits. Needless to say, we'll keep updating this page with new Samsung deals before and during the sale. Happy hunting!

Editor's picks

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon Essentially a smartphone and a tablet all rolled into one, we called the Galaxy Z Fold 5 the "best large foldable you can buy today" in our 4.5/5-star review. With a starting price of $1,799.99, however, the Z Fold 5 is far from cheap. That's why we're excited to see a hefty $300 dropped off the price of the phone, the biggest no-strings discount that we've seen yet. Price comparison: Best Buy - $1,499.99 | Walmart - $1,767

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB + FREE $150 Gift Card: $1,149.99 $949.99 at Amazon Now this is more like it. From now until October 8th, you can grab an unlocked Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB from Amazon and get a $50 discount plus a FREE $150 Amazon gift card, no strings attached. That's $200 in savings, only available at Amazon. Price comparison: N/A

3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB: $449.99 $374.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy A54 is one of our favorite cheap Android phones, and now it's even cheaper thanks to a sweet $75 discount at Amazon. Looking at the price history of the Galaxy A54, I predict that it'll drop another $25 or so once Prime Day starts, but if you don't want to risk it, now's your chance to save. Price comparison: Best Buy - $399.99 | Walmart - $449.99

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes everything that made its predecessor a groundbreaking foldable and adds in a new cover display and powerful Snapdragon chip. Pick up the phone from Amazon today and you'll save a straight $100, which is a pretty stellar deal for a phone that's only been out for a few months. That being said, the price of the Z Flip 5 did dip lower than this briefly last month, so I wouldn't be surprised if it got an even bigger discount during Prime Day next week. Price comparison: Best Buy - $899.99 | Walmart - $999.99

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: $919.99 $799.99 at Amazon As you already know, Samsung produces much more than just smartphones. They also produce some of the best Android tablets that money can buy, including the new Galaxy Tab S9. Currently $120 off at Amazon, this versatile slab boasts a vibrant 11-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Price comparison: Best Buy - $799.99 | Walmart - $825.99

FAQ

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is a sitewide shopping event scheduled to kick off at 3am EST on October 10th and run through the 11th. In addition to exclusive deals for Prime members, Amazon will be launching a ton of super-limited Invite Only deals and Deals of the Day.

Whether you need a new smartphone, tablet, or TV, we'll be actively keeping track of all the best tech deals for the duration of the sale. As we mentioned above, while there will be a selection of deals available to the general public, most of the best offers will only be available to paying Prime members.

Luckily, Amazon is still offering the 30-day free trial that lets you enjoy all the benefits of Prime (including access to all the deals during Big Deal Days) without paying a cent. Simply cancel before the month is up if you no longer want the subscription.

What Samsung deals can I expect during Prime Big Deal Days?

Once Prime Big Deal Days kicks off on October 10th, I'd expect most new Samsung Galaxy devices will be seeing discounts at least as big as the offers detailed above. I'm talking 20% or more on Galaxy S23 series phones and hundreds of dollars off new foldables such as the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Older Samsung devices will likely get even larger discounts than their newer counterparts, and don't forget to look for smartwatch, tablet, and Samsung TV deals. It's also worth noting that Amazon's biggest rivals, such as Best Buy and Walmart, are sure to launch competing sales of their own around October 10th.