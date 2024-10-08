Last year's Motorola Razr lands a remarkable 50% discount during October Prime Day

Tons of Prime Day phone deals have been going live since Big Deal Days kicked off early this morning, but this next entry is particularly compelling. For the duration of the 48-hour sale, Amazon is slashing 50% off the Motorola Razr (2023), resulting in a price tag of only $349.99. While it isn't the latest offering for this flip phone, we liked this one a lot when it came out, and that's why it's now our favorite option for a value flip phone.

Motorola Razr (2023): $699.99 $349.99 at Amazon October Prime Day has launched with some pretty killer deals, including this half off deal for the capable 2023 edition of the Motorola Razr. If you want a flip phone that's super affordable and still boasts a few pretty strong performance details, this might be a good stop. From its beautiful inner screen with a 144Hz refresh rate to the excellent battery life, we loved this phone when it came out, and we'd probably love it just as much today at this price point.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an excellent deal on an already cheap flip phone, and you don't mind getting one from last year; you want something with strong battery life; a high refresh rate display is something you value in a phone.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather get the latest generation of the Razr, which Motorola released last month; you aren't looking for a flip or foldable phone; you wouldn't like having such a minimal cover screen.

The 2024 Motorola Razr dropped last month and it's another great flip phone from Motorola, but there's no shame in saving your money and going with the 2023 version. It's worth noting the much-more-minimal cover screen, though some users may actually prefer that to the 2024 anyway.

Despite being from last year, performance on the 2023 Razr is actually pretty solid, and the 6.9-inch internal display offers an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Besides that, battery life is incredible on this little phone, and the main camera takes pretty decent pictures for the price. At half off, this option is frankly looking even better for the budget-friendly buyer.