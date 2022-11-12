Mint Mobile's Black Friday deal gives you six months of wireless service for as low as $45

It seems like there are new Black Friday sales cropping up with every passing day, but we thought we'd take a minute to tell you about a Mint Mobile deal that just landed on our desks. Say hello to Mint Mobile's Early Access Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab). It works like this. Sign up for Mint Mobile with a three-month plan, and the carrier will give you three months of additional wireless service for 100% free. I'm not kidding.

It's one of the best Mint Mobile deals that we've seen all year, mostly because it doesn't require you to buy a new phone. Simply join the carrier with one of their three month plans and wait for Ryan Reynolds to show up to your Thanksgiving dinner with a tray of green bean casserole (okay, the last part isn't going to happen). Mint Mobile has four different data options when you sign up for a three-month plan, so the Black Friday deal will end up looking like this:

Six months with 4GB per month: $45

Six months with 10GB per month: $60

Six months with 15GB per month: $75

Six month with Unlimited data: $90

This deal means that, if you're a new customer, you could get half a year of wireless service for as low as $7.50 per month. No matter which way you look at it, that's a tempting offer. To make the deal even sweeter, all Mint Mobile plans come with unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and nationwide 5G/LTE coverage provided by T-Mobile. There's a reason why we chose Mint Mobile as the best MVNO carrier around.

Mint Mobile Black Friday deal — buy three months of wireless service, get three FREE

