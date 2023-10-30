Early Black Friday Samsung deals — save big on Galaxy S23 FE, Z Fold 5, and more

Black Friday is just a few weeks away, but if you don't want to wait, you'll find plenty of excellent Samsung deals just ripe for the picking. Keep reading to see all of the early Black Friday Samsung deals that we've seen so far, from free phones to trade-in opportunities and everything in between.

I'm talking about offers like a free Samsung Galaxy S23 FE when you add a line to your Verizon service, or this Best Buy deal that slashes a straight $300 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Of course, Samsung sells more than just smartphones, so we're keeping an eye out for other devices from the tech company as well.

We'll keep adding more deals to this list over the next few weeks, so if you don't find anything today, check back later to see what's new.

Editor's picks

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon Essentially a smartphone and a tablet all rolled into one, we called the Galaxy Z Fold 5 the "best large foldable you can buy today" in our 4.5/5-star review. With a starting price of $1,799.99, however, the Z Fold 5 is far from cheap. That's why we're excited to see a hefty $300 dropped off the price of the phone, no strings attached. Price comparison: Best Buy - $1,499.99 | Walmart - $1,649

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99 FREE with new line at Verizon Samsung's new "Goldilocks phone", the Galaxy S23 FE, just hit store shelves on October 27th, and yet Verizon customers can already get one for 100% free when they add a line with any Unlimited plan to their wireless service. Not a Verizon member? Grab the unlocked phone from Best Buy via the link below and you'll get a $100 gift card with your purchase. Price comparison: Best Buy - $599.99 (w/ free $100 gift card) | Samsung - $599.99

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most powerful Android phones in existence, and now you can buy one from Best Buy and save $200, weeks before Black Friday hits. The retailer is also sweetening the deal by throwing in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It's not the cheapest that the unlocked Ultra has ever been, but it's close. Price comparison: Amazon - $999.99

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: $919.99 $782.68 at Amazon As you already know, Samsung produces much more than just smartphones. They also produce some of the best Android tablets that money can buy, including the new Galaxy Tab S9. Currently over $137 off at Amazon, this versatile 256GB slab boasts a vibrant 11-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Price comparison: Best Buy - $919.99 | Walmart - $919.99

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449.99 $294 at Amazon Even though it's over a year old at this point, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains one of the best Android smartwatches around, complete with loads of battery life and an extra-durable construction. Right now you can grab this watch for just $294 at Amazon, which is the cheapest that it's ever been. Price comparison: Best Buy - $429.99

FAQ

When do Black Friday sales start?

Black Friday has historically been the day after Thanksgiving, but seasonal sales have been starting much earlier in recent years. Nowadays, the holiday shopping season starts as early as November 1st, with many retailers promoting "Black Friday sales" throughout the full month. Needless to say, it's a lot to keep track of, so we're sharing all of the best tech deals from now through Cyber Monday and beyond.