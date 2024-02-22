Awesome! Mint Mobile is offering $279 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro with this limited-time deal

This Google Pixel 8 Pro deal is an excellent option for those who need a cheap phone with cell service. Save $279 on the Pixel 8 Pro through Mint Mobile until March 31, or while supplies last, plus get six additional months of free wireless service when you sign up for any six-month plan. That's 27% off the normal list price of $999!

This is a great phone with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and an impressive array of cameras, making it an ideal pick for parents, pet parents, or others who just love taking crisp, clear pictures. It also sports a beautiful, sleek design, and at this price, it's especially hard to deny that it runs with some of the best Android phones out there.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 $720.00 at Mint Mobile Get $279 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro and six FREE months of service when you buy the phone alongside any six-month phone plan from Mint Mobile. That's 27% off, but only for a limited time! Mint is offering this deal until March 31, or while supplies last, so it's worth hopping on it before it's gone. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is probably the best Google phone there is, featuring three rear cameras, one front camera, and a bright, clear AMOLED display. Price comparison: Google - $799.99 | Amazon - $799.99

✅Recommended if: you're a parent, pet parent, or any photographer who wants a really reliable set of phone cameras; you're planning to purchase a cell phone plan already; you want built-in access to Google's Gemini Nano AI.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't like pre-paying for your cell service; you want the ultimate mobile gaming machine.

This deal is a no-brainer for anyone who already wants to buy cell service, since you get an additional six months free when bundling with the Pixel 8 Pro, one of the best phones we've ever used. Boasting a custom Tensor G3 chipset, a bright, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, and one of the best smartphone cameras money can buy, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a powerful machine, and this Mint Mobile deal makes it even more appealing.