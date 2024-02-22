Awesome! Mint Mobile is offering $279 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro with this limited-time deal
Oh, and free phone service? Where do I sign?
This Google Pixel 8 Pro deal is an excellent option for those who need a cheap phone with cell service. Save $279 on the Pixel 8 Pro through Mint Mobile until March 31, or while supplies last, plus get six additional months of free wireless service when you sign up for any six-month plan. That's 27% off the normal list price of $999!
This is a great phone with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and an impressive array of cameras, making it an ideal pick for parents, pet parents, or others who just love taking crisp, clear pictures. It also sports a beautiful, sleek design, and at this price, it's especially hard to deny that it runs with some of the best Android phones out there.
Save $279 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, plus six months of FREE wireless service when you buy a phone plan!
Google Pixel 8 Pro:
$999 $720.00 at Mint Mobile
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is probably the best Google phone there is, featuring three rear cameras, one front camera, and a bright, clear AMOLED display.
Price comparison: Google - $799.99 | Amazon - $799.99
✅Recommended if: you're a parent, pet parent, or any photographer who wants a really reliable set of phone cameras; you're planning to purchase a cell phone plan already; you want built-in access to Google's Gemini Nano AI.
❌Skip this deal if: you don't like pre-paying for your cell service; you want the ultimate mobile gaming machine.
This deal is a no-brainer for anyone who already wants to buy cell service, since you get an additional six months free when bundling with the Pixel 8 Pro, one of the best phones we've ever used. Boasting a custom Tensor G3 chipset, a bright, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, and one of the best smartphone cameras money can buy, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a powerful machine, and this Mint Mobile deal makes it even more appealing.
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and general tech since 2020. His work has appeared in Denver Westword, the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, and many other publications. When he isn't covering EVs or tech deals, you can find him playing music, drinking coffee, or hanging out with his cat, Banks.