Amazon drops MAJOR Samsung phone deals ahead of the Big Spring Sale — these are the discounts I recommend

Amazon's Big Spring Sale doesn't kick off until March 20th, but you can already score some historic Samsung phone deals by going to the site right now.

Whether you want to get your hands on a flagship Galaxy S24 or the innovative Z Fold 5, there are some serious discounts just waiting to be found over at the Big A. Keep reading to see a list of our favorite offers available now, and don't forget to check out our guide to the best Big Spring Sale deals once the sale officially goes live. Sure, you can probably find better Samsung Galaxy S24 deals if you do a trade-in or upgrade your wireless service, but if you like to buy your Android phones unlocked, this is an awesome opportunity.

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDR2X3M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon Although it's often referred to as the "middle child" of the bunch, the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-plus-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy S24 Plus truly shines in its own right, thanks to a hefty boost in RAM and a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ display. You also get the same AI features, software promise, and Snapdragon chipset found in the other two S24 phones, plus a never-before-seen $150 discount at Amazon today.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Unlocked-Smartphone-Foldable-One-Hand%2Fdp%2FB0C63FSMWV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,119.99 $969.99 at Amazon Our top pick for the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-foldable-phone" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best foldable phone that money can buy (although that's highly contested), the Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts two gorgeous AMOLED displays, a powerful Snapdragon chip, and a sleek, ultra-pocketable form factor. Grab the 512GB version from Amazon ahead of the big sale and you'll score a massive $150 discount, no strings attached.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Unlocked-Smartphone-Streaming-Hands-Free%2Fdp%2FB0C63F7F2P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,799.99 $1,439.99 at Amazon Speaking of foldables, if you're willing to spend a little more, you'll be able to get a massive 20% discount on the powerful Z Fold 5 if you go for the Cream version today. This foldable phone is essentially a tablet and a smartphone combined in one device, with peak Android hardware, two stunning displays, and years of software support guaranteed.

4. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDPRN7M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $799.99 $749.99 at Amazon The base model <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-hands-on" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy S24 proves that great things can come in small packages, with a vibrant 6.2-inch AMOLED display, custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with AI-powered software features, and seven years of OS updates guaranteed. Grab the unlocked phone from Amazon today and you'll instantly save a nice $50.

5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMR53NSY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,299.99 $1,149.99 at Amazon The <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is probably the most powerful Android phone that you're likely to find in 2024, with unrivalled software and camera performance, a sophisticated anti-glare flat display with built-in stylus, and enough software support to keep device relevant into the 2030's. The biggest issue we have with the S24 Ultra is its steep price tag, so this $150 price drop is music to our ears.

Now that you've saved some cash on a new phone, protect your cutting-edge device with some cutting-edge protection by using one of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases, Galaxy S24 Plus cases, or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases on the web.