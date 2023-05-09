Google I/O 2023 Live Blog: everything that's expected to come

Time flies when you’re having fun, and in less than 24 hours, Google I/O 2023 is set to kick off, starting with the company’s Keynote event. We have a few people on the ground (our editor-in-chief Jeramy Johnson, and Michael Hicks!), but we’ll be watching from afar as Google details its software and hardware plans for the next year. Speaking of which, there’s a pretty good chance that we’ll be seeing some new hardware, and hopefully, Google will have something to say about the future of Bard and Google Assistant. While there are a couple of Android Central staff members on the ground at the Shoreline Amphitheater, you can watch along with us from wherever you are!