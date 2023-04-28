Real-life Pixel 7a images show off one of its coolest colors and retail packaging

What you need to know

Google Google Pixel 7a has appeared in real-life images.

The photos show the phone in retail packaging and in two different color variants.

The Pixel 7a is expected to launch in May at Google I/O.

Leaks of the Pixel 7a are running rampant as we approach Google I/O 2023, which is only two weeks away. The latest reveal shows off one of the phone's most compelling colorways while giving us a look at the retail packaging for the device.

Leaker SnoopyTech shared the pictures on Friday. The images show off the upcoming Pixel 7a inside its packaging. Most notably, we get to see the phone in the new light blue hue alongside the more standard black/gray color.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Facebook Marketplace via SnoopyTech) (Image credit: Facebook Marketplace via SnoopyTech) (Image credit: Facebook Marketplace via SnoopyTech) (Image credit: Facebook Marketplace via SnoopyTech) (Image credit: Facebook Marketplace via SnoopyTech) (Image credit: Facebook Marketplace via SnoopyTech)

It's unclear what the blue color will be called, as some reports say "Sky" while others say "Arctic." Either way, it resembles the "Barely Blue" Pixel 4a, given how much lighter it appears in the live images compared to renders (even the image on the box looks quite a bit darker), although this could be just due to lighting.

There's been a lot of talk about the Pixel 7a's colors, especially now that a render of a fourth colorway has popped up online, which is more than Google usually offers for the Pixel A-series phones. It's been suggested that this coral color may be exclusive to Google, which is likely why we aren't seeing any real-life images yet.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Pixel 7a has also been the subject of numerous leaks, divulging specs and pricing of the phone before its likely reveal at Google I/O 2023. The phone is expected to feature the Tensor G2 chip with 8GB of RAM, a 90Hz display, and a 64MP dual camera setup.

Pricing is expected to start at $499, just $50 more than last year's Pixel 6a launch price.

We still have to wait for the official launch before we can get the full picture, but it looks like the Pixel 7a is shaping up to be a fairly impressive mid-range Android phone.