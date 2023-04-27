Massive Google Pixel 7a leak leaves nothing to the imagination

What you need to know

Full Google Pixel 7a specs leak ahead of Google I/O, where the phone is expected to be announced.

It will likely come with a 90Hz display and a 64MP OIS camera.

The device is expected to have a $499 price tag and a 4400mAh battery with 20W wired and wireless charging support.

The Google Pixel 7a is the highly anticipated mid-range smartphone expected to launch at Google I/O 2023 early next month. We’ve seen multiple leaks, including its renders and cases. At one point, it was even on sale on eBay for a ridiculous bidding price. A new leak again tells us all the specs and the expected pricing of the phone.

Tipster Yogesh Brar collaborated with 91mobiles to provide the latest information regarding the upcoming Pixel 7a and has revealed all the specs of the mid-range handset. These specifications and the most recent case and render leaks give us no room for interpretation before the launch.

Google Pixel 7a- 6.1" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz- Tensor G2 SoC- Titan M2 chip- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage- Rear Cam: 64MP (OIS) + 12MP UW- Face Unlock- Android 13- 4,400mAh battery (approx)(up to 72 hours claimed backup)- 20W wired, wireless chargingPrice: $499, ₹47/48kApril 27, 2023 See more

The Pixel 7a is expected to sport a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display aided by a 90Hz refresh rate. While the screen size isn’t new, the refresh rate is a nice bump compared to the Pixel 6a.

Underneath, the device will be powered by Google Tensor G2 debuted with the Pixel 7 series. The mid-range device will likely feature up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM coupled with 128GB of onboard storage (UFS 3.1). This is up from the 6GB of RAM on the 6a, meaning the phone should be able to juggle tasks better.

On the software side, it is safe to assume the latest mid-ranger will come with Android 13 out of the box and may soon even be eligible for the Android 14 beta.

(Image credit: SlashLeaks)

Previous renders have shown a new camera island on the Pixel 7a akin to Pixel 7 series. It is said to incorporate two cameras with 64MP primary sensor next to a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The upgraded resolution should give the Tensor G2 more Pixels to work with compared to its predecessor, which came with Google’s tried and tested 12MP sensor. The front is expected to carry a 10.8MP shooter, which may support Face Unlock, according to previous rumors.

According to the tipster, the Pixel 7a could feature a 4400mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the Pixel 7. In addition, it will support 20W wired charging and is also said to support wireless charging, which will make the first Pixel A series phone incorporate the feature.

The tipster also has a say in the pricing of the Pixel 7a, which is said to cost $499 ($50 more than the predecessor) in the U.S., corroborating with the earlier reports. It would cost around Rs 48,000 for the Indian market.

As mentioned, previous leaks have given us the colorways of the Pixel 7a, which is likely to come in Carbon (gray), Cotton (white), and a gorgeous Arctic Blue.

Google I/O 2023 is scheduled for May 10, where we expect to see the Pixel 7a launching alongside the company’s first foldable Pixel Fold, which recently appeared in a hands-on leak, and Pixel Tablet.