Google releases Android 14 Beta 1.1 with bug fixes for your Pixel

What you need to know

Google has released the latest Android 14 beta update, version 1.1.

The update includes a number of bug fixes related to the fingerprint sensor, SIM card errors, and more.

Eligible Pixel smartphones include the Pixel 4a 5G and newer.

Pixel owners enrolled in the Android beta program are being treated to a new beta update for Android 14. Beta 1.1 is rolling out now to eligible Pixel smartphones and includes a number of bug fixes.

Google announced the update on its official Reddit account, along with the changelog, which you can also find on the developer page. According to the changelog, the update fixes issues with the Wallpaper & Style screen, fingerprint unlock, lock screen, and more.

You can see the full changelog below:

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app, or by long-pressing from the home screen. (Issue #277938424)

Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used. (Issue #272403537)

Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network. (Issue #277892134)

Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases. (Issue #278026119)

Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled. (Issue #278011057)

Eligible Pixel smartphones include the Pixel 4a 5G and newer. My Pixel 6 Pro has already begun installing the update, but the company notes that it may take up to 24 hours for your device to get the update.

Most Pixel devices will receive build UPB1.230309.017, but Pixel 6 devices on Verizon will get build UPB1.230309.017.A1.

This is the second Beta build we've received for Android 14. The first beta was launched earlier this month and brought several visual changes along with some improvements behind the scenes.

With May just around the corner, we expect Android 14 Beta 2 to roll out soon, likely on or around Google I/O 2023. In the meantime, Google is still issuing updates for Android 13 ahead of the June feature drop. If you haven't switched to Android 14 and you're still on the beta program, you should be able to update to the latest Android 13 beta build.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)