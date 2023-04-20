Android 13 gets a new beta for those that didn't jump to Android 14 yet

What you need to know

Google has released the latest Android 13 beta update.

The build includes a number of bug fixes related to Wi-Fi calling, the camera, system crashes, and more.

The update is available for Pixel owners on the Android beta program that haven't updated to the Android 14 beta.

Google is busy prepping its big Android 14 update for later this year. While the beta for the update has only recently begun, Google is still working on upcoming Android 13 updates for its Pixel smartphones, and the latest beta has just launched.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 is rolling out now for eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the beta program. As is par for the course with these releases, it mainly includes several bug fixes to help stabilize the software in preparation for the stable update in June.

Below is the full list of fixes as per the release notes:

Fixed issues that could cause Wi-Fi calling to stop working.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the system to get stuck on the home screen with no app icons and either the normal background or a blank, black background.

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & style screen both in the system settings app or by long-pressing from the home screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause the screen on some devices to flash green when toggled if the phone was in a high temperature environment.

Fixed an issue where the camera displayed a black screen if the user tried to open the camera by pressing the power button twice.

Fixed an issue where in some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device rebooted instead.

While users were able to jump from Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 straight to Android 14 Beta 1, Google states in an Android Beta Reddit post that those who haven't switched to Android 14 yet can update to QPR3 Beta 3. "This update will temporarily replace any pending Android 14 Beta 1 update," Google notes, encouraging users to verify the build number in the OTA message.

Most Pixel 4a and newer devices will receive build T3B3.230413.003, whereas Pixel 6 series phones on Verizon will get build T3B3.230413.003.A1. Verizon devices will also notably remain on the March 2023 security patch, while other models will be on the April patch.

Users already on the Android 14 Beta will not receive the build.

