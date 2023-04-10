Newly leaked Pixel 7a renders show off a beautiful blue hue

What you need to know

The Pixel 7a is one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year from Google, likely happening in May.

Ahead of the launch, new renders of the Pixel 7a surface online, showing off different color options.

The renders reveal a new blue colorway that stands out next to other conventional ones.

With the expected launch only a month away, fresh Pixel 7a renders show off a brand-new colorway that isn’t available on the older Pixels.

The new renders come from reliable tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with MySmartPrice, which gives us all colorways next to the expected specifications. The interesting part of these alleged renders is the new Sky Blue colorway, which looks fantastic, to say the least.

Four months after I revealed the very first look at the #Google #Puxel7a, today I bring you the first official look at #Google's upcoming budget phone in all three color options!

The device, alongside the new Sky Blue colorway, will likely feature in two other traditional Grey and White colorways — the supposed renders are showcased below. They convey a familiar design (matching with the previously leaked renders) similar to the Pixel 7, as it gets an aluminum camera frame instead of glass, as seen on the predecessor Pixel 6a.

The front, however, looks the same, sporting a centered punch-hole display and pretty noticeable bezels, which is admissible given the budget smartphones segment it falls in. The other rumored specifications of the Pixel 7a include a 6.1-inches Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is further expected to be powered by Google Tensor G2 SoC, which debuted with the Pixel 7 series.

The MSP report also indicates that it is tipped to sport a 64MP primary camera. This IMX787 sensor is a significant bump from the Pixel 6a that came with an excellent old 12MP primary lens. In addition, the Pixel 7a’s primary sensor is said to be aided by a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens. The device is expected to have a 10.8MP selfie shooter on the front.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks) (Image credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks)

While the new leak showcases the render of the new Sky Blue colorway, it isn’t the first time we have come across this moniker, though. As per a previous leak from Roland Quandt, the Pixel 7a was said to be featuring Carbon, Cotton, Artic Blue, and possibly Jade colorways. The name game here purely represents the marketing strategy based across regions, which are subject to change until the phones hit the commercial market later this year.

The Pixel 7a is expected to launch at Google I/O 2023 in May, next to the first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold, the most anticipated device set to take on the best foldable smartphones in the industry.

