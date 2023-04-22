Google Pixel Fold leaks on video for the first time ahead of I/O

What you need to know

A hands-on video of the Pixel Fold has been leaked online.

The video gives what to expect from the next foldable device from Google.

It shows the device folding with a relatively large foldable display and sizable bezels.

As we expect the Pixel Fold to launch in less than a month, the first real-world video has come up online and looks stunning.

The leak comes from reliable tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, who showcases the first hands-on video of the alleged Pixel Fold, the first-ever foldable phone from Google that we have all been waiting for. The six-second video of the Pixel Fold shows us the device in action, with the person handling it closing and opening it again.

😉😉😉 pic.twitter.com/zTpEo18K4yApril 22, 2023 See more

What's notable about the video is that the phone folds perfectly flat without any voids, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when folded. However, when opened, the Pixel Fold's large display (the contents of which are blurred out) can be seen with sizable bezels on all sides. On the top, they hold a selfie shooter on the right side of the foldable screen when unfolded.

The leaked video reasonably corroborates in design elements with what we saw from renders and leaks of the Pixel Fold for the past couple of months. That includes the overall design with rounded corners and a glimpse of a rear camera bar that resonates with the current Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 7 Pro.

(Image credit: HowtoiSolve)

If you need clarification on its legitimacy or whether it's a prototype device leaked before the official announcement, Wojciechowski has told The Verge that it is the Pixel Fold, but the video is over a month old. In light of this, we might anticipate the device in the video is potentially the final product that may debut next month.

Nonetheless, it's exciting to finally see the device in action, as the Pixel Fold is set to take on the best foldable smartphones this year. Meanwhile, the video follows a massive leak revealing all the expected specifications of the device, including the price tag, which is said to start at $1799.

The Pixel Fold is expected to launch in May during Google I/O 2023.