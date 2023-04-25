Leaked Pixel 7a case renders show off different colors

What you need to know

New renders reveal different color cases for the Pixel 7a.

The cases come in the same colors as the 7a, although there is a fourth color rumored for the device.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a at its I/O event in May.

We're about two weeks from Google I/O 2023, where we expect tons of hardware announcements, such as the Pixel 7a. The relatively mid-range phone has been leaked a few times already, and now we are getting a look at some case renders for the device in a few different colors.

The renders were posted by WinFuture, and show what look to be official Google cases for the Pixel 7a. The cases come in colors matching the Pixel 7a, which we expect will come in Carbon (grey), Cotton (white), and Arctic Blue.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture)

According to WinFuture, which has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaks, the Pixel 7a may also be offered in a fourth color, which differs from the usual three Google offers for its Pixel phones of late. It's now clear what this elusive hue will be, but it's said this color could be exclusive to the Google Store, similar to what Samsung does with some of its phones.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks) (Image credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks) (Image credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks)

As for the Pixel 7a itself, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the phone ahead of Google I/O 2023. The device is said to sport the Tensor G2 chipset, a dual camera setup, a 90Hz OLED display, and wireless charging. There have been different rumors about the cameras, with some saying a 50MP primary and others pointing to a 64MP. It may also come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone is expected to go on sale shortly after Google I/O and may be priced at $500, just $50 north of the Pixel 6a launch price of $450. That would put it squarely in the mid-range territory, but we expect the phone to outpace many cheap Android phones in that price range, mainly thanks to the flagship chipset.